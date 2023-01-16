Dancing on Ice fans claim show is 'rigged' after Ekin-Su lands in skate-off

Dancing on Ice 2023 fans are demanding that the show is 'rigged' after Ekin-Su landed in the skate-off.

The first episode of Dancing on Ice 2023 kicked off last night (Sunday, January 15) with judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo all returning to The Ice Panel.

However, as the first six celebrities showed off their skating skills, viewers were left fuming with the results as popular reality star Ekin-Su and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield found themselves in the skate-off.

Ekin-Su made an incredible first impression as she performed her first skating routine to Toxic by Britney Spears and included a hilarious nod to her Love Island appearance when she crawled along the ice, referencing the time she crawled along the villa balcony to sneakily kiss contestant Jay.

Ekin-Su and her skating partner Brendyn Hatfield. (Image credit: ITV)

But, despite landing an impressive score of 21.5 for her performance, the public vote meant that she would be in the skate-off where she'll have to fight for a place in the competition against the five remaining celebrity skaters.

The other celebrities set to take to the ice next week are ex-footballer John Fashanu, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, comedian Darren Harriott, RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne and former Hollyoaks actress and West End star Carley Stenson.

This week, Ekin-Su skated alongside EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer, pop star Michelle Heaton, The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and reality star Joey Essex.

After the results were revealed, Ekin-Su looked visibly shocked that she was the first celebrity to be in the skate-off.

Not only was Ekin-Su stunned, but fans were outraged to find out she was in the skate-off and demanded that the show was "rigged" and that she deserved better...

this show is rigged why is ekin in the skate off #ekinsu #dancingoniceJanuary 15, 2023 See more

Ekin Su deserves a lot better! No way she should be in the skate off #DancingOnIceJanuary 15, 2023 See more

not ekin in the skate off STOP THE COUNT #dancingoniceJanuary 15, 2023 See more

Ekin su does NOT deserve to be in the skate off 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ she brought the best energy #DancingOnIceJanuary 15, 2023 See more

Dancing on Ice 2023 airs on Sunday evenings at 6.30pm on ITV1.