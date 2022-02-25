'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse will perform with Torvill and Dean for the first time

Dancing on Ice 2022 judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be performing together for the first time this weekend, in a special one-off performance.

The performance comes ahead of Oti's upcoming I Am Here tour, and she has revealed she'll be giving fans a sneak peak of what she's been working on this Sunday when she takes to the floor with ice skating legends Torvill and Dean.

In a statement, Oti said: "It's so great to be dancing again and I can't wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on for my I Am Here UK Tour when we debut the show on Dancing On Ice this Sunday! Someone pinch me!

"Dance will always be my first love and this tour will be the end of the most amazing chapter of my life! My way to say thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey."

She added: "I’m so honoured that the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have choreographed the talented pro skaters for this special performance. It’s literally a dream come true. Thank you also to my tour cast - Ladies - you are the best, and to my creative Director James Bennett and my wonderful team. Don’t miss it on ITV at 6:30pm this Sunday!"

It's time for Props Week!Connor and Alex: Mop and bucket 🪣Stef and Andy: Clothes rail 👗Kye and Tippy: School desk 📚Brendan and Vanessa: Umbrella ☂️Sally and Matt: Salon chair 🪑Regan and Karina: Baseball bat ⚾️Kimberly and Mark: Silk scarf 🧣#DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/JVgw1DIH0ZFebruary 25, 2022 See more

Jayne Torvill also had her say on the performance, adding: "We always love to experiment with new ideas and it was so much fun working alongside Oti on this brand new routine. It really does show how much dance and ice skating can work in unison together, we really hope the viewers enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed working on it together."

While Christopher Dean said: "This is an exciting performance which showcases dance and skating perfectly. We have loved working with Oti and the collaboration was hugely exciting for us all."

It's going to be a great show for Dancing on Ice this week, as alongside the performance it's also the return of Props Week where our remaining couples face their toughest challenge yet as each has been given a prop that they must incorporate into their routines!

Dancing on Ice airs this Sunday on ITV and ITV Hub.