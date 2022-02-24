'Dancing On Ice' announces songs for Props Week

'Dancing On Ice' have revealed the songs for Props Week.

Dancing On Ice 2022 has revealed the songs the remaining contestants will be dancing to this Sunday (Feb. 27), including Kye Whyte, Regan Gascoigne, Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole, Stef Reid, Connor Ball, and Sally Dynevor.

If skating a routine wasn’t hard enough, Props Week is about to make it more challenging, as the skaters will incorporate a prop into their performance. In recent news, Regan revealed that he had been left "battered and bruised" during rehearsals for his tricky upcoming routine for Props Week.

He said on Lorraine: “One tiny little movement can throw you. It sounds so stupid because it is so slippery, but it is so slippery to a point where you're like, you have no control but you genuinely don't. Even when you think you know what you're doing and you have the routine in your head.

"Like the other day when we were just on the practice rink, I went flying and landed on my back literally on something that I had been doing so easily, it just happens."

Last week, we had to say a sad goodbye to Happy Mondays star Bez after a tense skate-off with Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole will also be back with his professional partner Vanessa Bauer this week after she tested positive for COVID, leaving her unable to perform last week. Brendyn Hatfield replaced Vanessa in the routine, and now fans are calling for more same-sex couples to be on the show.

Let’s take a look at what the remaining contestants will be skating to this week…

'Dancing On Ice' Props Week songs

Kye and Tippy will be skating to Mess Around by Ray Charles.

Regan and Karina will perform to Can’t Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton

Kimberly and Mark will skate to Easy On Me by Adele.

Brendan and Vanessa will be doing their routine to Falling by Harry Styles.

Stef and Andy will be performing to Material Girl by Madonna.

Finally, Connor and Alexandra will be skating to Paradise by George Ezra.

Not only have we reached Week 7, but it's also Props Week! Our couples will need to prove they can handle the pressure of props while skating to these epic tunes 🙌 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/NS7tbVDCTCFebruary 24, 2022 See more

Dancing on Ice airs this Sunday on ITV and ITV Hub.