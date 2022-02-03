'Dancing On Ice' star Matt Evers teases huge risk for Sally Dynevor

Dancing On Ice 2022 professional Matt Evers has revealed that his skating partner, Coronation Street icon Sally Dynevor, will take an immense risk on the ice for their upcoming performance this weekend.

Sally has stunned the nation with her magical routines and transformations, but currently she has not skated on her own due to nerves. However, she’s set to make a monumental change for Dance Week this Sunday according to Matt.

He told The Sun that: "Sally can skate. People forget she's 58 years old, you know, so she has been cautious. She's been nervous about it, Sally and I have always joked we have a combined age of 103, so we are the golden oldies of the series so I have always held her hand.

"This week will be a huge step though, we are taking on the advice from the judges, and Sally will skate alone. We will be doing something different from what everybody is used to. It will have a great vibe."

Sally has won the nation's hearts with her outstanding performances. (Image credit: ITV)

This week, they will be skating to Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations and Matt highly praised Sally’s perseverance throughout the competition.

"Sally's not a dancer, some days it's not easy for her. When I come to her with some choreography she never complains, she's like, 'yes, we're doing this.'

"She is a great actress, and you see that when she is on the ice. She puts everyone at ease when she performs. Everyone loves her and she's a pleasure to work with,” he said.

Talking to What To Watch, Sally admitted that taking part in Dancing On Ice is the scariest thing she’s ever done, but is determined to face her fears.

She said: "I don't have much confidence in myself and I just think if I can do this, if I can skate on a live show, then I’ll feel like I can do anything. It's really important to me, at this age, to face my fears. A couple of years ago I probably wouldn’t do anything that was scary, but as I get older I think I’ve just got to face my fears and do it."

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday at 6pm on ITV and ITV Hub — see our TV Guide for full listings.