Daniel Radcliffe gives next Harry Potter movie update

Daniel Radcliffe has shared his feelings about starring in an adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Although Daniel Radcliffe was reunited with his co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, it doesn't sound like he's too interested in returning to star in any further films set in the Wizarding World anytime soon.

Despite rumors swirling late last year about a possible adaptation of the play, Radcliffe told The New York Times that a Cursed Child movie was "not something I'm really interested in doing right now".

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore", he said, continuing: "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter okay and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.

"I'm never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now", he added.

Rumors about a film adaptation began circulating after former Harry Potter director Chris Columbus told Variety that he would love to reunite Harry, Ron and Hermione for a movie version of the play. Columbus said: "I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It's a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It's a small fantasy of mine".

The play is set 19 years after the final Harry Potter book and focuses on a grown-up Harry working at the Ministry of Magic and his son who has just begun classes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Daniel Radcliffe is due to appear in The Lost City opposite Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, a new comedy action-comedy caper that could be an early highlight of the new movies of 2022. Elsewhere, he was recently tapped to star in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as the eponymous parody musician, Weird Al which is due to air exclusively on The Roku Channel streaming service.

The Harry Potter saga is currently available to stream on Peacock in the US and on NOW in the UK.