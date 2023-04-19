EastEnders' Danielle Harold shares heartfelt message with fans ahead of her exit

EastEnders star Danielle Harold has shared a touching message to her fans as her character, Lola Pearce-Brown is in the midst of a devastating terminal brain tumour storyline.

This comes after she was spotted filming some heartbreaking scenes by the seaside at Margate alongside her co-star Jamie Borthwick, who plays her on-screen husband Jay Brown.

In EastEnders, young mum Lola had been receiving treatment to try and prolong her life and has gone on to marry the love of her life Jay, who has been taking care of her as her final moments edge closer.

But sadly, a recent scan revealed that the chemotherapy had stopped working and Lola was given the catastrophic news that she only has six months to live.

In the images, Lola's condition has clearly deteriorated as she is pictured being pushed in a wheelchair by Jay as the couple make special memories with the short time she has left.

Lola and her husband Jay Brown are trying to savour every moment she has left. (Image credit: BBC)

Actress Danielle took to Instagram to pen an emotional message alongside an episodic picture of Lola in hospital being comforted by Jay, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

She thanked her fans for all of their support as the caption read: "Lola’s story has been a very hard one to tell and one that means so much to me and sadly effects so many people. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically only 1% of research is allocated to this devastating disease.

"I would like to take a moment for everybody that has reached out to me and shared their experiences with me , I have read every message And hold all of your messages close to my heart whilst playing this story. I have been blessed to meet the most incredible people and work with some wonderful charities along the way and I want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for all your support advise and love ❤️."

A post shared by Danielle harold (@danielle_harold) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.