Dark & Stormy Deeds details the shocking case of widow Shaunna Dodd

Just a few days after Christmas, on December 29, 2012, a Nevada man named Brad Dodd was shot and killed at a Washoe Valley home. At the time, his wife Shaunna called 911 and reported that armed intruders had broken into the residence and forced her to open their personal safe to rob them before murdering Brad, leaving Shaunna and Brad's 16-year-old niece Alison—who was staying with them—running for safety. But, as it so often is with true crime cases, that isn't exactly how things went down that night.

Dark & Stormy Deeds—a new crime documentary debuting on Investigation Discovery tonight, August 24 at 10pm Eastern Time—will recount how that horrific night really played out and uncover what happened when investigators couldn't track down any footprints, DNA or other evidence at the scene and started finding holes in Shaunna's story. Detectives reportedly were able to find witnesses who indicated that Shaunna had been planning her husband's death for months, seeking out hired hands to perform the murder and even trying to poison Brad's Jack and Coke herself one night.

The hour-long episode will delve into how what initially was thought to be an anonymous crime ended up being far more personal than law enforcement realized and will chronicle both the investigation of the case as well as the emotional impact of its aftermath.



You can find out what actually happened to Brad Dodd and who was actually the perpetrator of his death by tuning into the ID special Dark & Stormy Deeds tonight at 10pm ET. To do so, you're going to need access to the Investigation Discovery channel. Helpfully, the ID network is available with most cable TV subscriptions.

However, if you've cut the cord and still want to watch the true-crime special, you have several live TV streaming service options, so you don't miss one chilling, thrilling moment. Some of your options include subscriptions to Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.