David Blaine: Do Not Attempt premieres tonight on National Geographic
In his new Nat Geo docuseries, the world-famous illusionist and endurance artist explores the world through the lens of magic
You've seen him hold his breath for more than 17 minutes, be entombed in an underground plastic box for seven days and catch a .22 caliber bullet with his mouth — David Blaine has been bending minds and leaving jaws dropped for decades. And tonight, you'll see the world-renowned magician and endurance performer seek out people who perform equally spell-binding feats around the world in the new National Geographic docuseries David Blaine: Do Not Attempt.
Premiering Sunday, March 23, David Blaine: Do Not Attempt is a six-part documentary series that sees the illusionist take viewers "on a jaw-dropping journey through some of the world’s most extraordinary cultures as he seeks out kindred spirits, finds inspiration, and learns some truly exceptional skills along the way," per Nat Geo.
Across the six episodes — the first two of which will air back-to-back tonight beginning at 9pm Eastern Time — Blaine travels "through the urban and natural jungles of Brazil to the unforgiving ice of the Arctic Circle, from the spiritual centers of India to the thriving cultural heart of South Africa" seeking out real feats of magic "at the intersection of physical and mental strength performed by extraordinary people." Each episode will see the magician immerse himself in the cultures, histories and hidden rituals that make these astonishing talents possible.
To tune into David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, you're going to need access to National Geographic. The Nat Geo cable channel is available through plenty of cable providers, so if you already have a plan, then you may already be able to watch it. If you've cut the cord, however, you can check the docuseries out via a live TV streaming service — Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV (on its Blue plan), DirecTV and YouTube TV all offer Nat Geo in their channel line-ups, with Sling being the cheapest option. (Sling Blue starts at $45.99 per month or bundle it with Sling Orange for $60.99 per month.)
Check out the official trailer for David Blaine: Do Not Attempt before tuning into the thrilling new reality series tonight at 9pm on National Geographic.
Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere.
