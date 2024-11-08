Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of November 11-15

November is in full swing in Salem and there's plenty of drama on the way. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 11-15.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of November 11, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 11

"Brady gives Kristen an ultimatum regarding their relationship. Xander demands Kate get Philip to back off Titan. Steve and Roman question Clyde’s intentions. Philip shares troubling news with Sarah about Xander. Chad asks EJ for a favor."

Tuesday, November 12

"Chad clues Cat in on his plan to outsmart Clyde. Johnny emotionally struggles as Alex and Chanel prepare to film a love scene. Julie updates JJ on Doug’s health. Joy is stunned to discover who Leo is. Gabi blames EJ for the end of her marriage."

Wednesday, November 13

"JJ comes between Gabi and EJ. Joy grows uneasy as Johnny contemplates confessing to Chanel. Stephanie and Alex share a fraught moment before a photoshoot. Paulina shares some news with Rafe and Jada."

Thursday, November 14

"Tate opens up to Sophia. JJ questions Chad’s trust in Cat. Rafe and Jada confront a challenging situation."

Friday, November 15

"Xander and Sarah confront a new obstacle in her recovery. Ava wonders if Brady has a future with Kristen. Sophia challenges Tate to confess his true feelings. Holly has Maggie in her corner."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of November 4, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 4

"Philip goads Xander. Vivian offers to cut Kate in on the Kiriakis fortune. Holly tells Tate she wants to get back together. Brady shares family time with Kristen and Rachel. Sophia opens up to Ava about her feelings for Tate."

Tuesday, November 5

"Rafe and Javi come to terms over a family heirloom. Sophia tries to share big news with Holly. Jada has a confrontation with Vivian. Tate confides in Brady about his troubles with the Ladies. Kate tries to keep Philip away from Vivian."

Wednesday, November 6

"EJ tries to console Gabi over Stefan. Clyde asks Chad for a mysterious favor. Rafe rushes to assist Jada."

Thursday, November 7

"Johnny tries to bury his guilt while with Chanel. Rafe and Jada make an announcement to the family. Alex and Stephanie discuss their status. Gabi warns Javi about Leo."

Friday, November 8

"Belle and Paul return to Salem for Marlena and John’s wedding anniversary. Julie takes care of Doug. Sarah tries to lift Maggie’s spirits. Brady confronts Kristen about her treachery. Things get pretty awkward for Tate and Holly."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.