The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of November 11-15

There's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the tantalizing and thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 11-15.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 11 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 11

"Victor and Nikki settle into their new home, Jill and Ashley returns home, and Sharon covers her tracks."

Tuesday, November 12

"Victor and Jill settle unfinished business, Lily keeps Billy on his toes, and Phyllis sets a trap for Sharon."

Wednesday, November 13

"As The Young and the Restless airs its 13,000th episode, Victor and Nikki host family and friends for Abby and Devon’s wedding leading to a shocking turn of events."

Thursday, November 14

"Sharon has a rude awakening, Nick makes a shocking discovery, and Jill stands her ground with Billy."

Friday, November 15

"Victor makes an impressive addition to his empire, Jack and Diane are busted, and Sharon is backed into a corner."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 4 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 4: "Phyllis gives Sharon a chilly warning. Billy romances Sally, and Summer causes problems for Kyle and Claire."

Tuesday, November 5: "Nate makes a decision about helping Amy, Traci surprises Alan, and Billy is forced to make amends with Lily."

Wednesday, November 6: "Daniel wants justice for Heather, Phyllis backs Sharon into a corner, and Christine keeps a secret."

Thursday, November 7: "Victor pulls out all the stops to surprise, Nikki, Diane sends a cryptic message, and Daniel’s arrest causes issues for Summer and Chance."

Friday, November 8: "Victor brings Nikki 'home' to the Newman Ranch leading Abby and Devon to finalize their wedding plans."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.