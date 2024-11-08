General Hospital spoilers: week of November 11-15

November is in full swing and there's lots of drama coming up this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 11-15.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 11, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 11

"Robert mulls a matter of the heart. Drew checks in on Willow. Anna wants answers. Diane seeks out Alexis. Kristina issues a plea."

Tuesday, November 12

"Laura and Lucky receive news. Elizabeth encourages Jason. Trina makes a strong first impression. Holly makes a request of Anna."

Wednesday, November 13

"Drew learns his electoral fate. Jason opens up to Spinelli. Maxie confronts Nina. Lois is suspicious. Natalia is remorseful. "

Thursday, November 14

"Jason loses his cool. Michal and Willow have a heart-to-heart. Alexis warns Kristina. Ric challenges Ava. Trina and TJ catch up."

Friday, November 15

"Jason stonewalls Carly. Ric takes on a new client. Isaiah receives an offer. Elizabeth vents to Terry. Anna confides in Felicia. "

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of November 4, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 4: "Sam’s loved ones reel from news of her passing. Robert and Holly revisit their past. Sonny supports Dante. Alexis has a request for Kristina and Molly."

Tuesday, November 5: "Sasha and Willow have it out. Kristina is horrified. Ava issues an apology. Carly is stunned. Jason and Diane have a heart-to-heart."

Wednesday, November 6: "Anna delivers grave news. Carly seeks Brennan’s help. Michael is suspicious. Dante opens up to his parents. Portia meets with Isaiah."

Thursday, November 7: "Jason states his terms. Anna is skeptical. Brennan fears for Carly’s safety. Lucas confides in Brad. Alexis opens up to Sonny."

Friday, November 8: "Ric pays a visit to Anna. Jason is summoned to the PCPD. Brook Lynn and Chase make a big decision. Tracy strategizes with Cody. Holly is rebuffed."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.