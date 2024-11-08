The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of November 11-15: revenge on the way for Hope?

There's a storm brewing over Forrester Creations right now, and things are going to get worse before they get better. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for November 11-15.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) went on the warpath after finding Hope in the Forrester Creations parking lot, sobbing frantically. However, the last thing he expected was for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to threaten him over his opinions.

And while Bill (Don Diamont) is confused by Luna's (Lisa Yamada) letters, Will (Crew Morrow) is getting to know Electra (Laneya Grace) better.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 11-15, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 11

"Ridge, Steffy and Katie discuss the fallout of Hope’s firing. Tensions rise between Brooke and Taylor, when Brooke asks a question whose answer could change things forever."

Tuesday, November 12

"Will and Electra finally give in to the undeniable chemistry between them."

Wednesday, November 13

"Electra worries that the spotlight could bring her darkest secrets crashing back to the surface."

Thursday, November 14

"Deacon and Finn are at odds, clashing over the truth about Hope. Steffy and Ridge are puzzled as they try to understand why Carter is fiercely passionate about keeping Hope and her line at Forrester."

Friday, November 15

"Bill receives yet another strange letter from Luna. Furious over her firing, Carter shares his plan for revenge with Hope."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 4 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 4

"Tensions are at an all-time high, and emotions run wild after Steffy and Ridge fire Hope and have Charlie escort her from the building. Brooke learns of Ridge’s stunning betrayal."

Tuesday, November 5

"Fueled by anger over Ridge and Steffy’s betrayal of Hope—and frustrated by their indifference to his proposal—Carter hatches a plan to shake up the power dynamic at Forrester."

Wednesday, November 6

"Finn and Steffy passionately express their love and commitment to each other. Carter and Hope’s undeniable chemistry ignites a fire between them, culminating in heartfelt confessions of love and unforgettable passion. Brooke and Ridge confront the painful truths of their relationship in a heartfelt conversation, grappling with their loyalties to each other and their daughters."

Thursday, November 7

"Electra and Will’s chemistry ignites as she leans into his flirtation. Eric attempts to intervene, but Steffy remains steadfast in her decision and hatred of Hope."

Friday, November 8

"Zende confronts Steffy over the ripple effects of her action. Poppy’s visit to her daughter in jail provides Luna with valuable information."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.