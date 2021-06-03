DAZN lands five-year deal for Matchroom boxing matches

Global sports streaming platform DAZN has entered the ring with Matchroom, an international boxing promoter, and signed a five-year global deal that will make DAZN the home for Matchroom and its lineup of fighters. The first exclusive fights under the deal will be available on DAZN as soon as July for fans in the U.K. and Ireland.

DAZN and Matchroom have had an existing partnership, however this deal expands upon that not only in the U.K., but in the U.S., Italy and Spain as well.

The deal will heavily feature fights from Matchroom UK, including three back-to-back weekends of fights starting July 31. Per the terms of the deal, at least 16 Matchroom UK fights will exclusively stream on DAZN for U.K. and Ireland subscribers. A more in-depth schedule of fights for summer and fall is expected in the near future.

For a limited time — lasting throughout the first three weekend fights — users in the U.K. and Ireland can sign up for DAZN at an initial monthly price of £1.99 in the U.K. and €1.99 in Ireland.

Beyond U.K. and Ireland, more events featuring local talent are going to be planned in the U.S., Italy and Spain. In addition, via an extension, all Matchroom UK events will remain available to DAZN subscribers in the U.S.

According to the official announcement, DAZN and Matchroom are expected to invest in other markets around the world and produce regionally relevant events, partnerships and content.

The deal covers more than just the fights though, it also makes a commitment to develop original content. This includes existing DAZN franchises like The DAZN Boxing Show, 40 Days and Making Of, as well as highlights, clips, interviews and classic footage. New documentaries, features and shows are expected in the future.

“This historic deal builds on the success and momentum of our long-term partnership with Matchroom around the world and solidifies DAZN at the forefront of the global sports streaming era,” said James Rushton, DAZN co-CEO. “Together, we are committed to building the new home of boxing in the U.K. and Ireland while continuing to grow the global home of boxing in a way that matches today’s evolving viewing habits and brings fans all over the world more of the most premium live action, more round-the-clock global storytelling, and more broadcast and content innovations — only on DAZN.”