DC superhero movies Aquaman, Black Adam and The Flash delayed

Aquaman and the Flash won’t be saving the world in 2022 after all, as Warner Bros. has announced date shifts for many of its upcoming movies based on DC superheroes. In addition to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash, Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets have also been delayed, according to a report from Variety. The Shazam sequel was the one movie to get moved up in the release calendar.

First up is Black Adam, the superhero movie starring Dwayne Johnson. Originally set to be released on July 29, Black Adam is being pushed to an October 21 release date. There will still be a Dwayne Johnson superhero movie on July 29, however, as DC League of Super-Pets, which Johnson provides voice work on as Superman’s dog Krypto, is moving from its previous May 20 release date to July 29.

Johnson was actually the one to break the news to his fans in a post on Instagram, with Variety reporting Warner Bros. officially updated the remaining dates shortly thereafter.

The other DC superhero movies that were set to be released in 2022, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash, are going to take a bit longer. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, with Jason Momoa returning as the king of the ocean, had been set for a December 16 release date this year but will now premiere on March 17, 2023. Meanwhile The Flash, Ezra Miller’s first solo outing as the speedster that will also feature Michael Keaton’s Batman, is no longer going to debut on November 4 and instead will speed to a June 23, 2023, release date.

Amid all of this shuffling, Shazam! Fury of the Gods starring Zachary Levi was the lone DC superhero movie to be pushed up, from a June 2, 2023, date to December 12 of this year.

It wasn’t all DC superhero news however, as Warner Bros. shared some release date info on a pair of other movies. First, Wonka, a new movie starring Timothée Chalamet as Roald Dahl’s famous chocolatier, was pushed back from a previously reported release date of Mach 17, 2023, to December 15, 2023. The other bit of news was around Meg 2: The Trench starring Jason Statham getting a release date of August 4, 2023.

