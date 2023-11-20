Deal or No Deal fans shocked by 'miserable' Banker's first offer

Deal or No Deal has a new look and a new host!

Deal or No Deal is back on our screens, now on ITV1, and fans already have strong thoughts about the show's villain, The Banker, who hasn't dished out the most appealing offers!

The new series kicked off on Monday, November 20 where host Stephen Mulhern got to meet the new contestants and learn more about them. The first player to take on the gameshow was Sian, a wedding planner from the Cotswolds.

Speaking about being the first player of the 2023 series, Sian described the experience as "surreal" and even admitted to making a WhatsApp group for all the new contestants!

The reboot gives players an opportunity to win a jackpot of £100,000, a smaller amount than the £250,000 viewers of the original Channel 4 series are used to.

The game started off as a success for Sian as she cleared off a lot of blue numbers in her first round, with the red ones remaining all there to play for, including the big jackpot.

However, when it came to the Banker's first offer, fans weren't impressed by how low it was as he only offered Sian £2,100, which she quickly turned down and amused fans by exclaiming "Is that it?!"

The Banker has always been a villainous character, there to heckle both the host and the contestant, but he seems particularly mean this time around and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

Taking to Twitter, fans were quick to judge the "miserable" Banker, whose identity has remained a mystery ever since the show's debut on Channel 4.

£2,100! Is that it?! Absolutely love Sian's reaction to the low first offer! Yes, that offer was low, I was expecting £4,000. The buzz from contestants, audience and Stephen is making the show very, very watchable like the good days of DOND! #DealOrNoDealNovember 20, 2023 See more

Miserable Banker - £2,100 after an all-blue round??? #DealorNoDealNovember 20, 2023 See more

£2,100 for an all blue opening round?! That would’ve been a £15,000+ offer years ago!#dealornodealNovember 20, 2023 See more

The first ever offer in the brand new series is £2,100 I would probably say no deal #DealOrNoDealNovember 20, 2023 See more

£2,100 for an all blue round seems a bit stingy 😬#dealornodealNovember 20, 2023 See more

Her second round was an all-red affair, meaning his offer dropped down to £2,000, putting Sian in a very difficult position, especially as the 1p was still on the board and hadn't been eliminated yet!

Finally, in round 3, the penny dropped off the board and Sian was able to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that she wouldn't be walking away with the worst prize. With the big amounts still available to play for, tensions were high.

Trying to throw Sian off, the Banker doubled the offer to £4,000, which she also turned down as it wasn't enough to tempt her away from potentially winning the £100,000.

The Banker then increased to £6,800 and she declined, still needing to eliminate £50, £100, and £500 from the blue section. She successfully managed, getting it down to just £50 and £100 on the lower numbers.

But his offer went up dramatically to £17,500 which she decided to accept, playing it safe, and thankfully this worked in her favour as she did end up uncovering the £100,000, revealing that her box only contained £7,500.

Deal or No Deal continues weekdays at 4 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.