Death in Paradise has started shooting a new series... and the cast nearly gatecrashes a wedding!

The Death in Paradise cast almost became uninvited wedding guests.

Death in Paradise fans desperate for the new series will be delighted to hear that filming has finally started. And star Ralf Little has already shared a funny video of the cast almost gatecrashing a real-life wedding!

We already knew that the gang was in the Caribbean to shoot the Christmas special, but now we know that filming has kicked off on the main series.

Breaking the news, Élizabeth Bourgine, who plays Catherine, tweeted: "The shooting of ⁦⁦@deathinparadise series 12 has begun."

Death in Paradise leading man Ralf even shared a video clip of Élizabeth blowing a kiss to the camera.

Ralf, who plays DI Neville Parker, commented on the video: "Here she is… the dame herself".

The star also shared a further video with himself and co-stars Shantol Jackson (Naomi Thomas) and Tahj Miles (Marlon Pryce) in between takes.

Ralf opens the clip talking about how they’ve just been filming a scene in a spot where a wedding is now taking place! "Shantol wants to crash the wedding" laughs Ralf, as the wedding continues in the background.

Before adding it would be "rude" to crash the wedding and smiling that they'd also look like "idiots" if it turned out the wedding party weren't Death in Paradise fans. We're sure they are!

Another festive episode is on the way. (Image credit: BBC/ Red Planet / Denis Guyeon)

Few details about the new series of Death in Paradise are known yet, but we do know we’re getting a festive special plus a new series is likely to come out for UK fans in early 2023 — US fans will have to wait a little longer.

Production on the festive special started earlier this month and now the cast is shooting fresh episodes for the new series.

Licensed to over 230 territories across the globe, Death in Paradise has become one of the BBC’s biggest hits.

Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Élizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder are all back for the new series.

It will be interesting to see what new murders the team will have to crack on the island of Saint Marie. And fans will be wondering if Catherine’s detective daughter, Camille Bordey, might make a return to the series.

Earlier this year Élizabeth Bourgine shared an amazing throwback picture of herself on Twitter. It was a photo from the start of her career back in 1982.

Death in Paradise season 12 will start next year (see our TV guide for full listings).