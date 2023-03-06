Del Boy and Marlene reunite in Only Fools reunion shot

Two stars from the Only Fools cast were reunited at a series convention over the weeked.

Only Fools and Horses stars Sir David Jason and Sue Holderness were reunited at an Only Fools fan convention over the weekend in Milton Keynes.

The two stars played Derek "Del Boy" Trotter and Marlene in the classic British sitcom and were brought back together at the annual Only Fools and Horses convention which was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Milton Keynes.

Holderness marked the occasion with a selfie of the duo back together which she subsequently shared online.

On Twitter, she wrote "so lovely to be with Sir DJ again" alongside the snap of the pair back together. You can see them back together below:

SO lovely to be with Sir DJ again. pic.twitter.com/XbX3RvBXKaMarch 4, 2023

Del Boy and Marlene weren't the only faces connected to the show in attendance, though, as Holderness also shared a photo of herself alongside Adrian Pegg and Tony Dow. Pegg worked as a Production Manager on Only Fools, whilst Dow served as a regular director for the series.

More joy! Reunited with Adrian Pegg and director Tony Dow. Happy memories. pic.twitter.com/DrFQpVwj5aMarch 5, 2023

Only Fools and Horses began airing in 1981 and ran for 22 series, coming to an end in 2003. Revolving around Del Boy and his younger brother Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst), it follows the pair as they attempt to make it big as market traders in Peckham. Through all manner of wild and often ill-conceived get-rich-quick schemes, they attempt to realize their dream of becoming millionaires.

Over its run, it received extremely high viewer ratings and multiple awards nods from BAFTA, the National Television Awards and the British Comedy Awards.

The series' enduring popularity led to the spin-off The Green Green Grass which was focused on Marlene and her husband, used car salesman Boycie (John Challis). It saw the pair escaping to the countryside with their teenage son Tyler and starting a fresh life on a farm.

A prequel series Rock & Chips aired in 2010 and 2011, and Only Fools and Horses was subsequently adapted into a musical in 2019 at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket which was written by Jim Sullivan (the son of Only Fools' creator, John Sullivan) and comedian, Paul Whitehouse. It is still running.

Currently, you can stream every episode of Only Fools and Horses on BritBox which you can find on ITVX and as a Prime Video channel in the UK.