Discovery Plus gets its global rollout on Jan. 4, 2021

Get ready for yet another streaming service. Discovery+ launches on Jan. 4, 2021. It'll bring with it more than 55,000 episodes from your favorite Discovery brands, including Food Network, HGTV, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet.

There also will be new exclusive series from the likes koi Chip and Joanna Gaines, Will Packer and Kevin Hart, Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis, Duff Goldman, Amy Schumer, Carla Hall, David Schwimmer, Sir David Attenborough, Mike Rowe, and more.

Sports also will play a big part in Discovery+ in Europe, buoyed by Eurosport, which will include the tennis Grand Slam events, cycling Grand Tours, motorsports, soccer and winter sports. And it'll be the official European home for the Tokyo Olympics.

Discovery+ will cost $4.99 a month, with an ad-free option available for $6.99 a month. Every account will include support for up to five user profiles and four simultaneous streams. And if you're a Verizon Wireless customer on the Play More or Get More Unlimited plan, you'll get 12 months for free. Customers on the Start or Do More Unlimited plans will get six months for free.

A specific list of devices wasn't given, but you should expect to be able to watch Discovery+ on "major platforms, including connected TVs, web, mobile and tablets."

And this isn't just a U.S. endeavor. Discovery+ also will be available in more than 25 markets internationally in 2021, including the Nordics, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. You also can expect to see it in Latin America and Brazil, and in parts of Asia.

Discovery+ already is available in the UK and Ireland on Sky. It'll be coming to Italy on TIM.