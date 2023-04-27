Disney gives update on when Welcome to Wrexham season 2 will arrive

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 will return in 2023, it has been confirmed.

The first season of Welcome to Wrexham charted the unorthodox journey of two Hollywood A-listers—It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds—from their initial September 2020 bid to purchase Wrexham AFC, the third-oldest football club in the world, right through to the end of the 2021/22 National League season.

And now, just a few days after the club won the league on Saturday, April 22, Disney has confirmed that the docuseries charting the stars' journey as football club owners will be returning to FX and Disney Plus this year.

In a tweet featuring the above photo of Rob and Ryan hoisting the Vanarama National League trophy, Disney said: "SPOILER ALERT Coming in 2023, Season 2 is going to be WILD. Catch up on the journey so far with Season 1 of @FXNetworks Welcome to Wrexham, now streaming in Disney+"

Although the specifics of the second season haven't been confirmed just yet, we expect Welcome to Wrexham season 2 will reveal how management, the players, and supporters fared throughout the 2022/23 season.

For those not in the know, this was a hugely successful season for Wrexham AFC. After trading first place back and forth throughout the season with Notts County, the Welsh team went on to win National League outright, successfully gaining promotion to EFL League Two for the first time in fifteen years.

Possible storylines for the new series include the Royals' December 2022 visit to The Racecourse (opens in new tab), and we are almost sure to see reactions from the club's rivalry with Notts County and their disappointments at both the FA Cup and FA Trophy tournaments.

There have also been rumors that Wrexham AFC Women might make an appearance in the second series, especially since they also secured promotion to the Adran Premier League, the highest level of competition for women's football in Wales.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 does not have a confirmed release date beyond the fact that we know it's coming at some point in 2023. In the meantime, you can get caught up with the story so far in season 1 with FX on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.