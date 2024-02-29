Disney Plus deal cuts price to £1.99 — 5 best new movies and shows to watch

If you live in the UK, it's pretty easy to sign up for Disney Plus at a reduced cost, because the House of Mouse streaming service seems to offer limited-time deals pretty frequently. That's the case again now, with a new deal saving you £3 per month for three months.

You can now sign up for the Disney Plus ad-enabled plan (usually £4.99 per month) and it'll cost you £1.99 per month for your first three months, before it ticks over into your usual price. A solid saving if you want to test out the streamer. You'll need to sign up between now and Thursday, March 14, when the deal ends.

The last deal like this was in September 2023, so not that long ago. Then it was the same deal, but on the ad-free plan (which now costs £10.99, though that was before the Disney Plus price changes). So this new deal isn't quite as good, but it's still a great way to save money for new or returning subscribers.

If you're like me and only sign up for the deal periods, you might be wondering if there's been anything new added in the last few months that's worth watching. Well, there are, and I've picked out 5 new movies and TV shows from the last few months that members of What to Watch have enjoyed.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

A young adult fantasy show based on a beloved book series has proven a lot more popular than a past movie adaptation: Percy Jackson and the Olympians was one of Disney's first big shows of the year.

The story follows Percy Jackson, a normal boy who discovers that he's the half-son of the Greek god Poseidon (and also that Greek mythology is real). He enrols at a camp for half-bloods like him, Camp Half-Blood, and makes friends as he learns to unlock his powers.

This well-liked show is all on Disney Plus, and a season season has already been confirmed.

A Murder at the End of the World

(Image credit: FX Networks)

A murder mystery that does away with an aging and doddering detective, and instead casts a Gen Z hacker to solve a crime A Murder at The End of the World is a crime thriller that gripped viewers at the end of 2023.

The story focuses on Darby Hart, an amateur sleuth who's invited to an Icelandic getaway for some of the world's greatest minds. She needs to investigate who invited her and why... and also why bodies keep piling up at the retreat!

The Creator

(Image credit: 20th Century Studio)

A blockbuster 2023 movie was added to Disney Plus at the beginning of 2024: The Creator is a sci-fi action epic that played in cinemas earlier in the year.

The Creator is set in a futuristic world that's torn up by a war between humanity and a faction of artificial intelligence soldiers. A special forces agent played by John David Washington is hired to track down The Creator, the person who created the AI who's preparing a special weapon to end the war.

Cue globe-trotting adventure, action setpieces and lots of drama. Watch this on the biggest screen you can!

Quiz Lady

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Not looking for an epic action movie? How about a fun comedy instead? Then Quiz Lady will be right up your street!

The movie is about two estranged sisters, played by Awkwafina and Sandra Oh, who have to team up to win at a televised quiz show in order to pay back money that their mother owes as gambling debts. Will Ferrell, Jason Schwartzman and Holland Taylor also appear.

Shogun

(Image credit: Katie Yu/FX)

The newest TV addition to Disney Plus, and the reason I'll be signing up, is the historical epic Shogun, which isn't completely out yet. It's airing weekly until Tuesday, April 23, but the Disney deal will see you covered until then.

Set in 17th-century Japan, the TV show follows a civil war across the country. When a European ship turns up wrecked on his local beach, one lord realizes that the course of the war may have turned irrevocably in his favor... as long as he can keep control of the survivors of the wreckage.