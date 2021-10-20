'Doctor Who: Flux' announces more guest stars, including another 'Line of Duty' favourite

Doctor Who season 13 is just days away now, and a whole new slew of guest stars have just been revealed!

When the official trailer dropped last week for Doctor Who: Flux, we got our first look at some of the stars set to make an appearance in the trailer, including Line of Duty favorite Craig Parkinson, The Inbetweeners Blake Harrison, Us star Thaddea Graham and Unforgotten's Sara Powell. We now know that the star-studded cast will feature even more amazing actors.

The new additions are: Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty), Sam Spruell (The North Water), Steve Oram (The End of the F***ing World) Nadia Albina (Innocent), Jonathan Watson (Two Doors Down), Paul Broughton (Clink) and Coronation Street stars Sue Jenkins and Craige Els.

When the first batch of stars was revealed, Matt Strevens, Executive Producer for Doctor Who said: "I can't wait for the audience to come on the Flux ride with us. It's our biggest adventure yet with so many brilliant new characters to fall in love with. We had a blast making it."

We don't currently know which characters any of these actors will be playing just yet, but they are joining a huge cast that also includes some of the show's most iconic creatures yet.

The trailer showed that Sontarans, Cybermen, the Ood, the Weeping Angels are all set to make an appearance in the short, six-part series when it returns later this month.

It's not just old monsters who'll be returning, though. We've heard mention of some new creatures called "the Ravagers" multiple times leading up to the new series, the "Flux" clearly presents a fundamental threat to the universe, and we were also introduced to a new dog-like creature called Karvanista in the most recent trailer for Doctor Who.

Doctor Who season 13 returns this Halloween at 8:30 pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. You can catch up with previous seasons on BBC iPlayer and on HBO Max in the US.