Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies teases David Tennant's return storyline

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has hinted at how he'll bring David Tennant back, as well as former companion Donna Noble, after they left the show in 2010.

We've had plenty of big news around the sci-fi series recently, with fans going wild over news that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa would be the new Doctor, plus the announcement that Rose Tyler would return with a twist.

The surprises didn't stop there either, as it was announced that David Tennant's 10th Doctor would return alongside Donna Noble, despite the fact the latter had her mind wiped, where it was suggested she would die if she ever remembered her time with The Doctor.

With fans speculating how they'll actually come back next year for the 60th anniversary, Russell T Davies has given a cryptic update in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine where he teased "a multiverse thing", among other theories!

Writing in the June edition of Doctor Who Magazine, he said: "A mysteriously forgotten excursion for the TARDIS in between Planet of the Ood and Sontaran Stratagem? Or maybe a multiverse thing, they're all the rage these days. Maybe this is the Doctor and Donna from Universe 557, all set to collide with our own.

"Then again, maybe, just maybe, this return is so impossible that it's actually an intricate illusion created by an old enemy of the Doctor's. Or maybe an old enemy of Donna's. Nerys!"

He added that while he wouldn't give away exact plot details, fans could keep their eyes peeled for clues ahead of the release, so he's being as mysterious as ever.

Russell continued: "Of course, I wouldn't give that away in the pages of Doctor Who Magazine, would I? But then again. This magazine is the first place I ever revealed the name of Billie Piper's Rose (in issue 340). So read carefully. There are truths in here."

Jodie Whittaker is set to regenerate in the upcoming autumn special, which ties in with the BBC's 100th anniversary, with current companion Mandip Gill teasing that her exit will leave fans "in tears".

She told Radio Times: "I think just like me, just like my character, there'll be a lot of tears. But I loved where it ended up."

"I think it was the right thing. It's exciting. There's a lot of emotion. And I think [fans] will be – not pleasantly surprised, but I think they'll realise that's exactly where it should be going."

Doctor Who 2022 continues this autumn as we await the first glimpse of the 14th Doctor.