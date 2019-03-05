Does Criterion Channel support AirPlay?

Best answer: Unfortunately, Criterion Channel doesn't support AirPlay. However, you can still check out Criterion on the Apple ecosystem.

Sorry about that

Airplay allows you to stream certain movies, videos, and music between your iOS devices and your Apple TV. In order to use AirPlay, you'll have to make sure each device is connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and you'll be able to stream onto your TV from your phone.

Criterion Channel is not supporting AirPlay when it's set to launch, which may be a bit of a deal breaker for some. Although it supports iOS and Apple TV, it doesn't mention any support for streaming between devices. That may change in the future, and we'll update this article accordingly, but for now, you have another option.

You can watch it on Apple

If you're a true Apple fan and want to continue to support the company, you can stream movies on an Apple TV with the Criterion app. That way you still get the indie and classic films you love on a device that's in the same ecosystem as your other devices.

What is the Criterion Channel?

Criterion Channel is a streaming service that allows you to watch tons of indie films anytime and anywhere you please. If you pay for the service early, you'll be able to get it for $10 a month or $90 a year . If you wait until April 8th to buy it, you will have to pay $11 a month or $100 a year.

