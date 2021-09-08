‘Don’t Look Up’ trailer warns about the end of the world, and Jonah Hill doesn’t care

It isn’t the end of the world that is stressing Jonah Hill out in the first official trailer for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, it’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s breathing. Don’t Look Up, which is directed by Adam McKay, is Netflix’s star-studded satirical comedy that is going to debut on the streaming platform on Christmas Eve after having a brief exclusive theatrical run.

Written and directed by McKay (The Big Short, Step Brothers, Anchorman), Don’t Look Up is a film about two low-level astronomers who discover that a comet is hurtling toward Earth, likely to destroy the planet unless they do something about it. The problem is getting people to listen and react accordingly.

DiCaprio and Lawrence are starring as the pair of scientists, while the rest of the cast is as stacked as any movie you’ll see this year. Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timotheé Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Melanie Lynskey, Ron Perlman, Michael Chiklis, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, Himesh Patel, Gina Gershon, Paul Guifoyle and Kid Cudi will all appear in the film.

The Don’t Look Up trailer shows quick clips of many of the famous faces you’ll see throughout the movie, but it primarily features DiCaprio’s character having a panic attack and unsuccessfully getting their message across to the president (Streep) and her staff. Watch the full teaser trailer below.

Adam McKay has become one of the more interesting directors in recent years as he has crafted critiquing, darkly humorous films in The Big Short and Vice that have featured some of Hollywood’s biggest actors and earned McKay multiple Oscar nominations and a Best Adapted Screenplay win for The Big Short. Don’t Look Up is expected to be another film with some bite to it that could be a factor in the awards race for this year.

Don’t Look Up will play in select theaters starting on Dec. 10 before launching on Netflix on Dec. 24. The film is part of Netflix’s massive lineup of fall/winter 2021 original movies , which also includes The Power of the Dog, Red Notice, The Harder They Fall and more.

To stream Don’t Look Up or any other Netflix original film on the streaming service, you will need to be a Netflix subscriber, which offers its basic package for a monthly fee of $13.99.