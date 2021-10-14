Eagle-eyed 'Emmerdale' fans spot BAFFLING side effect in David's gunshot recovery

Emmerdale fans have all noticed that David Metcalfe isn't recovering from his gunshot wound quite like he should be... and it isn't just because his killer girlfriend, Meena Jutla, is swapping his mendication.

Viewers will know that David was shot recently after being held hostage at HOP by Wendy Posner's crazed ex, Russ.

And, while you might think it is lucky that his girlfriend is a nurse, with the qualifications to get him fighting fit again, that girlfriend just happens to be killer Meena, who has already bumped off her best friend and village teen, Leanna.

David has been looking very peaky since his shooting ordeal, but fans are confused by his croaky voice. (Image credit: ITV)

Despite framing herself as the perfect girlfriend and even taking time off work to nurse David back to health, fans know that Meena is trying to control the shop owner's every move.

She is even going as far as swapping his strong painkillers for a lower dosage in a bid to keep him dependant on her.

Meena has been making sure David's recovery is as slow as possible. (Image credit: ITV)

However, it isn't just Meena's meddling that has got fans concerned. They are also worried about the fact David seems to have developed a croaky voice ever since he was shot.

While there is no doubt that David is in a lot of pain thanks to Meena swapping his pills, fans have pointed out that being shot in the stomach shouldn't give you a sore throat.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts...

@ITV #emmerdale why does David in Emmerdale talk like he's had a throat operation. He was shot, so why does he need to talk that way!! 🙄😅October 13, 2021 See more

What is it with David and the sometimes very croaky voice? Is it because he's trying to act weak or has he got a cold? 🤔#EmmerdaleOctober 13, 2021 See more

When will David get his voice back after being shot???#EmmerdaleOctober 13, 2021 See more

David’s death voice is really annoying me now! #EmmerdaleOctober 13, 2021 See more

Last night's Emmerdale saw David heading to town with Meena. Dressed up to the nines as he collected the bravery award that Meena had nominated him for.

But with things still frosty between David and Victoria after he caught her snooping in his bedroom, he totally blanked her when he got out of the car after arriving home.

But this Friday's episode will see David finally coming to his senses and telling Victoria that he loves her... only for Meena to overhear everything.

Super soap week on Emmerdale next week will see some village favorites heading to Home Farm land to do a test run for Priya and Ellis's survival challenge, and spoilers have revealed that Meena is planning to use the event to get her revenge on love rival Victoria.

But when someone sees Meena drowning Victoria in the rapids, she then realises she needs to silence them too if she wants to keep her deadly secret safe. But who saw her mid-kill?

