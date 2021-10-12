'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla is out to KILL Victoria as the survival challenge begins…

Emmerdale's secret killer Meena Jutla is going after Vic in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

It's SUPER SOAP WEEK and that can only mean one thing – death and destruction in the Dales! But who's going to lose their life during an epic week of high-octane episodes?

The scene is set for Priya and Ellis' survival week, which will unfold and spiral out of all control over the entire week.

Competitors Victoria, David, Meena, Manpreet, Charity, Mack, Andrea, Charles, Marlon and Paddy are ready to road-test the course.

But obsessive Meena has secretly overheard her boyfriend David tell Vic that he's in love with her and she's absolutely fuming.

Though Meena's trying to conceal her red-hot rage from David, she's clearly not in a good mood and has sneakily tampered with Vic's safety harness! But will the Emmerdale killer end the week adding Vic to her body-count? Or does a flash foward showing Meena out cold foretell that the killer is going to get a taste of her own medicine?

As the ambitious event kicks off, organisers Priya and Ellis are thrilled that they've managed to get it off the ground. Giving in to the chemistry that's been building since Ellis told Priya he's mad about her, the on-off lovers sneak away for some al fresco fun in the woods.

Priya and Ellis sneak off for some al fresco frisky fun in the forest! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, team leaders Ben and Billy get stuck in and are impressed with the progress their groups are making. But things soon start to unravel…

The survivalists begin the challenge… (Image credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack peel away on their own hoping to cheat their way to victory; Paddy and Marlon get hopelessly lost and end up having a major barney; while Meena panics when she realises her sister Manpreet has got hold of Vic's damaged harness…

Charity and Mack break off from they others and have got a plan… (Image credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack are going to cheat their way to the finish line! (Image credit: ITV)

Before long people are fighting for their lives… but who's going to lose the battle?

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.