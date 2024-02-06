EastEnders and Silent Witness cancelled tonight — here's why

EastEnders and Silent Witness fans may be disappointed to hear that the new episodes will not air tonight due to a schedule shake-up.

The schedule change is due to Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup between Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United, which will air this evening (Tuesday, February 6) on BBC One from 7:30 pm.

This means that episode 8 of Silent Witness season 27, will now air on Wednesday, February 7 at 9pm on BBC One instead of tonight. This episode concludes a two-part story that started on Monday evening.

But there's good news for Silent Witness fans as the episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now, so you don't have to wait until Wednesday to find out what happens.

EastEnders will also not air tonight as usual and will be on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30pm on BBC One this week instead.

The fallout of Karen Taylor's return continues as Linda Carter plans to flee the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Luckily for EastEnders fans, the episode is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

The soap usually releases new episodes on BBC iPlayer from 6am the morning it airs. However, the soap has released the episode early so viewers can have their daily fix of drama on the Square.

If you don't want to miss any of the drama, you can keep up to date with the changes by checking our UK TV Guide for the latest information.

Silent Witness season 27 episode 7 kicked off a new two-part story, which saw Dr. Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves) investigate the death of a man on a beach that left them with more questions than answers.

Dr. Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson investigate a grisly case when a body is found on a beach. (Image credit: BBC)

The chilling story continues in part 2, where Nikki makes a breakthrough that leaves the team questioning who they can and can't trust. The Lyell is compromised in an unexpected way as the team work to discover the truth about the man on the beach and why he was killed.

Meanwhile in EastEnders, Karen Taylor's (Lorraine Stanley) explosive return causes panic for The Six as she demands answers about the events of Christmas Day and where her son Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is, oblivious to the fact that he's buried under the floor of the café after being killed by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).