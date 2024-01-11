EastEnders fans puzzled over 'ridiculous' episode as they spot HUGE blunder

EastEnders fans were unimpressed by last night's episode (Wednesday, January 10) as they noticed a big mistake during The Six drama.

Fans loved the soap's dramatic Christmas storyline which saw Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) murder Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and The Six help cover it up by hiding his body in the burnt-out remains of Kathy's Cafe.

However, fans have been left unhappy with the aftermath of the crime as things took a rather outlandish turn in last night's episode.

Last night, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) assembled The Six, apart from Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) who had fled to Australia, to move Keanu's body before the builders returned to do work on the café.

At night, the remaining Walford women secretly slipped out of their homes and entered the café where they complained that it stank.

The Six had somehow managed to cement over Keanu Taylor's body. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) said that they needed to bury him deeper if they were going to keep him there and the women stood around the corpse trying to figure out what to do next.

Denise suggested that they mix some cement and pour it on top of him, before Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) interjected to ask her if she knew how to mix cement and said that it would be way too noisy.

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) joined in, saying that they could look up how to do it by hand.

Meanwhile, a drunk Linda started to freak out and tried to escape for some fresh air. In a panic, all the women ended up in a fight and caused a ruckus, before Denise fell on top of Keanu's grave.

After they pulled Denise out, in the next scene, they had somehow managed to concrete over the grave as Suki declared that they didn't need to meet up anymore.

As the chaos ensued, fans were quick to point out the huge errors in the scene and branded the episode as "ridiculous"...

Caught up with East Enders. Don't like the whole murder of Keanu and the cover by by the six. A truly unrealistic storyline.. then 5 of them manage to cover & seal a huge hole with cement in just a few hours, ridiculous! #EastEndersJanuary 11, 2024 See more

This episode is so ridiculous 🤣😆😂These 5 were loud enough for the whole square to hear. Not to mention the great job they did w/the cement 😆#EastEndersJanuary 11, 2024 See more

#EastEnders like no one would hear them all screaming and shouting, surely someone is going to question a newly cemented floor in the cafe?January 10, 2024 See more

The Six storyline started off SO well but since Boxing Day, it’s turned into a comedy of a storylineYou mean to tell me that they’re experts in cement laying now? Where did they get all the materials to lay said cement? How didnt one drop of cement go on any of them? #EastEndersJanuary 11, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.