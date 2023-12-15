EastEnders boss reveals SURPRISE change he made to The Six storyline
EastEnders executive producer shared the surprising change he made to one important aspect of The Six.
EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw has shared the surprising change he made to the colours of "The Six" in the Christmas flashforward episode.
Back in February, a special flashforward showed six Walford matriarchs — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Cotton — all standing over the body of an unknown male corpse at the Vic on Christmas Day.
Sharon was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress, while Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands. Denise, meanwhile, was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a split lip, and the sleeve on Kathy's dress was ripped.
We then saw Sharon stoop over the man's body and reveal that he was dead, with the victim shown to be wearing a pair of amber cufflinks.
While the scene was littered with clues to help fans try and work out who the dead man is, one crucial aspect was the different colours the six women were wearing in the flashforward.
Stacey (Lacey Turner) is in a red dress, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) is in a blue dress, Linda is in a pink dress, Sharon is in a white wedding dress, Denise (Diane Parish) is in a green dress and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) is in a purple dress.
However, soap boss Chris Clenshaw revealed to What To Watch that they originally had a different idea for what colours the ladies would be wearing.
Explaining the significance behind their colours, Chris told us: "They’re their colours aren’t they, really? Linda’s always wearing pink. We did have a very early meeting last October I think and at one point there was an idea that they were all going to be in different shades of red. But then it just didn’t feel right for various reasons and actually we didn’t land on that. We went with individual colours that suit their characters."
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.