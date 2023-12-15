EastEnders boss reveals SURPRISE change he made to The Six storyline

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw has shared the surprising change he made to the colours of "The Six" in the Christmas flashforward episode.

Back in February, a special flashforward showed six Walford matriarchs — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Cotton — all standing over the body of an unknown male corpse at the Vic on Christmas Day.

Sharon was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress, while Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands. Denise, meanwhile, was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a split lip, and the sleeve on Kathy's dress was ripped.

We then saw Sharon stoop over the man's body and reveal that he was dead, with the victim shown to be wearing a pair of amber cufflinks.

While the scene was littered with clues to help fans try and work out who the dead man is, one crucial aspect was the different colours the six women were wearing in the flashforward.

The Six all wore their own individual colours in the Christmas flashforward. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey (Lacey Turner) is in a red dress, Suki (Balvinder Sopal) is in a blue dress, Linda is in a pink dress, Sharon is in a white wedding dress, Denise (Diane Parish) is in a green dress and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) is in a purple dress.

However, soap boss Chris Clenshaw revealed to What To Watch that they originally had a different idea for what colours the ladies would be wearing.

Explaining the significance behind their colours, Chris told us: "They’re their colours aren’t they, really? Linda’s always wearing pink. We did have a very early meeting last October I think and at one point there was an idea that they were all going to be in different shades of red. But then it just didn’t feel right for various reasons and actually we didn’t land on that. We went with individual colours that suit their characters."

