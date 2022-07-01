EastEnders fans aghast as passionate moment ends in shock violence!

Passion got a little too fired up on the Square...

EastEnders fans were left reeling after Thursday night's episode when a much-anticipated moment of passion didn't end the way they reckoned it would.

When Eve Unwin and Suki Panesar had lunch together, things began to get rather sparky between the pair.

Despite Eve always being confident in her sexuality – and throwing the odd flirty jibe or joke Suki's way on many occasions – she was genuinely surprised at this turn of events.

(Image credit: BBC)

It appeared that Suki deliberately rubbed her leg against Eve's under the table, leaving her lunch date literally speechless – something that doesn't happen very often to gobby Eve!

Later, Eve confided in Stacey that she felt there was something between them, but Stacey found the whole idea outrageous.

However, Eve was convinced and went over to see Suki.

Going for it, she told her what she thought then planted a kiss on Suki's lips.

A kiss is just a kiss? (Image credit: BBC)

However, she didn't quite get the reaction she hoped.

Suki hit out, striking Eve with a ferocious slap before ordering her to leave.

And it wasn't how viewers expected the scene to end either.

"Didn't see that slap coming," said one.

While another was also shocked: "Ooh,I felt that," they posted. "It's still ringing."

DIDNT SEE THE SLAP COMING. OOP. Suki is dealing with some deep internal Homophobia. She was shocked with Honey didn’t like her and now confused a woman DOES like her. #EastEndersJune 30, 2022 See more

Ooooh I felt that slap Sukhi gave Eve!! It’s still ringing #EastEndersJune 30, 2022 See more

@heatherpeace wow wasn't expecting that reaction in 2nites eastenders from Suki.....June 30, 2022 See more

Eve was slap unhappy! (Image credit: BBC)

The scene certainly got fans talking, with many thinking that Suki doth protest too much over what happened.

And several hoped this wasn't the last we'd see of this pairing.

"She totally liked it," said one of the kiss.

Another agreed: "I hope Eve doesn't give up."

One even came up with a name for the pair: "Not gonna lie, I want #Eveki to happen!"

I think that slap from Suki to Eve was like a reflex. Suki is used to being in control and she had someone come onto her for the first time.But she totally liked it #EastEndersJune 30, 2022 See more

Was Eve reading to much into it or is there really a connection between her & Suki 🤔 #EastEnders Not gonna lie, I want #Eveki to happen 😍Trying to make a Ship name is hard, tried a few out and didn't sound right (Sukeve sounds odd 😂) anyone think of a better one 😁June 30, 2022 See more

(Image credit: Twiter)

But will fans get their wish as the story continues?

If they do, the pairing will certainly set tongues wagging on Albert Square. Can you imagine?

EastEnders normally airs on Monday to Thursday at 7pm on BBC One.

However, times may differ at the moment due to soap coverage.

See our What To Watch TV Guide for full listings so you don't miss a moment.