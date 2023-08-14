EastEnders fans all have the SAME PROBLEM with Whitney and Zack's baby drama

EastEnders' Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson made a huge decision about their relationship.

EastEnders fans are all asking the same question after Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) made a life-changing decision about their future together.

After Zack received good news from the doctors that his viral load is now undetectable, he shared his hopes of having a family with his girlfriend Whitney.

However, Whitney dropped the bombshell that she had no desire to try for another baby following the devastating loss of their baby daughter Peach, who was diagnosed with Edwards' Syndrome.

Whitney explained that she couldn't put her body through another pregnancy and the couple were forced to have a difficult conversation about the future of their relationship.

Whitney suggested that they look into adoption or fostering, but Zack shut her down and was insistent that he didn't want to raise a child that wasn't biologically his.

She was stunned by his reaction, as he had grown up in foster care himself and Whitney was raised by Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

As she tried to persuade him, it was clear that Zack couldn't get past their differing opinions as he revealed that he couldn’t stand the thought of not having had the chance to have a baby of his own.

With their relationship on the brink of collapse, a heartbroken Whitney burst into tears as Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) consoled her before she confronted her brother about his behaviour.

After a heart-to-heart with Sharon, Zack soon realised how fostering had benefitted him, while Sharon shared that being adopted by Den (Leslie Grantham) and Angie Watts (Anita Dobson) was the best thing that had ever happened to her.

Zack apologised to Whitney and confessed his love to her, as he revealed that they could make a child happy and biology didn't matter for loving a child.

The couple made amends and agreed to foster a child together as they shared the happy news with Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Sharon at the Queen Vic.

However, fans were all wondering why Whitney and Zack didn't consider surrogacy when they were looking at different options for having a baby...

