EastEnders fans are shocked as Lola receives a tear-jerking surprise they weren't expecting!

By Steven Murphy
published

EastEnders' Jay has been keeping something from his wife...

EastEnders Lola Pearce enjoys her day at the seaside
Lola faces her final days. (Image credit: BBC)

An EastEnders two-hander episode is a rare honour, but it was one that was bestowed on Lola and Jay in Thursday night’s emotional instalment.

The episodes, which focus mainly on just two characters, are an Eastenders’ tradition stretching back to the early days of Den and Angie. They are often emotional instalments, where characters look back at the past or make a big decision about the future. 

So, it seems appropriate that as Lola approaches her final weeks, she and husband Jay were given the chance to reminisce about their relationship and discuss what lies ahead.

Jay Brown wants to give Lola Pearce the perfect day

Jay and Lola took a trip to the seaside – and into their past. (Image credit: BBC)

But while the episode, which saw the pair travel to Lola’s childhood home of Margate, was certainly emotional, there were also funny moments for the pair as events played out – not to mention one scene which certainly took both Lola and the viewers by surprise.

When Jay received a call, he revealed to Lola that it was from his guitar teacher. Lola had no idea that her husband had been taking lessons, so after Jay managed to borrow a guitar from a nearby busker, Lola was delighted when he serenaded her on the seafront. 

EastEnders Jay Lola

Jay revealed his secret to Lola. (Image credit: BBC)

As Jay sang Eric Clapton’s classic song Wonderful Tonight, viewers saw snippets of Jay and Lola’s day at the seaside, as they enjoyed the funfair and the beach.

It certainly left those watching emotional, but many also expressed their surprise at Jay – and actor Jamie Borthwick’s – hidden talents.

EastEnders Lola

Jay's surprise was sweet music to Lola's ears. (Image credit: BBC)

“Wait… Jay can sing? Who knew?” one viewer posted. While another echoed the sentiment, “Jamie is a good singer and guitar player, that was my favourite part.”

Lola Pearce gets some bad news

Danielle and Jamie have impressed viewers throughout this emotional plot. (Image credit: BBC)

The song only added to the emotional weight of the episode, and left viewers desperate for actor Jamie and co-star Danielle Harold to sweep the boards at next month’s British Soap Awards for their portrayal of the couple in the emotional brain tumour storyline.

“Give Danielle and Jamie every award right now,” demanded one. While another stated, “Jamie and Danielle are up for the bulk of the Soap Awards – I hope they win every one!”

Lola Pearce is at the event with Jay Brown

The story has impressed viewers. (Image credit: BBC)

But enjoy them while you can, folks. Lola’s tragic departure from the Square believed to be in the next couple of weeks, so we all had better have the tissues ready!

EastEnders screens Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm.

