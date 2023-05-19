EastEnders fans are shocked as Lola receives a tear-jerking surprise they weren't expecting!

An EastEnders two-hander episode is a rare honour, but it was one that was bestowed on Lola and Jay in Thursday night’s emotional instalment.

The episodes, which focus mainly on just two characters, are an Eastenders’ tradition stretching back to the early days of Den and Angie. They are often emotional instalments, where characters look back at the past or make a big decision about the future.

So, it seems appropriate that as Lola approaches her final weeks, she and husband Jay were given the chance to reminisce about their relationship and discuss what lies ahead.

Jay and Lola took a trip to the seaside – and into their past. (Image credit: BBC)

But while the episode, which saw the pair travel to Lola’s childhood home of Margate, was certainly emotional, there were also funny moments for the pair as events played out – not to mention one scene which certainly took both Lola and the viewers by surprise.

When Jay received a call, he revealed to Lola that it was from his guitar teacher. Lola had no idea that her husband had been taking lessons, so after Jay managed to borrow a guitar from a nearby busker, Lola was delighted when he serenaded her on the seafront.

Jay revealed his secret to Lola. (Image credit: BBC)

As Jay sang Eric Clapton’s classic song Wonderful Tonight, viewers saw snippets of Jay and Lola’s day at the seaside, as they enjoyed the funfair and the beach.



It certainly left those watching emotional, but many also expressed their surprise at Jay – and actor Jamie Borthwick’s – hidden talents.

Jay's surprise was sweet music to Lola's ears. (Image credit: BBC)

“Wait… Jay can sing? Who knew?” one viewer posted. While another echoed the sentiment, “Jamie is a good singer and guitar player, that was my favourite part.”

Wait… Jay can sing? Since when? #EastEndersMay 18, 2023 See more

Omg that was so beautiful, perfect & emotional. It brought tears to my eyes 🥺. Jamie is a good singer & guitar player. That was my fave part. @bbceastenders you've done it again! Absolutely smashed it. Well done to everyone involved in making this ep so brilliant 👏 #EastEndersMay 18, 2023 See more

Omg Jay can actually sing #EastendersMay 18, 2023 See more

😪 at EastEnders tonight first off who knew that Jay (@JamieBorthwick5) could sing 😮 and second Lola (@DHaroldOfficial Harold) fantastic actress 👏 definitely should win best actress awards she is playing her death of brain cancer story line brilliantly 👏May 18, 2023 See more

Danielle and Jamie have impressed viewers throughout this emotional plot. (Image credit: BBC)

The song only added to the emotional weight of the episode, and left viewers desperate for actor Jamie and co-star Danielle Harold to sweep the boards at next month’s British Soap Awards for their portrayal of the couple in the emotional brain tumour storyline.

“Give Danielle and Jamie every award right now,” demanded one. While another stated, “Jamie and Danielle are up for the bulk of the Soap Awards – I hope they win every one!”

Give Danielle and Jamie every award right now. #EastEndersMay 18, 2023 See more

Omg! I think I cried through the whole thing!! 😢😢😢 If that doesn't win a tonne of awards then something is wrong @bbceastenders #EastEndersMay 18, 2023 See more

I wish this episode had been on a lot earlier as it's too late for it to be recognised at this year's Soap Awards as an episode. I'm glad that Jamie and Danielle are up for the bulk of awards for the Soap Awards though. I hope they win every one 💔😭👏🏼👏🏼 #EastEnders #SoapAwards pic.twitter.com/iyUQZpAZfEMay 18, 2023 See more

The story has impressed viewers. (Image credit: BBC)

But enjoy them while you can, folks. Lola’s tragic departure from the Square believed to be in the next couple of weeks, so we all had better have the tissues ready!

EastEnders screens Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm.