EastEnders fans baffled by Alfie Moon’s forgotten brain tumour storyline

Since EastEnders favourite Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) made his explosive comeback to the Square, chaos has ensued for the Mitchell and Slater families.

Last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 14) saw Alfie ruin his ex-wife Kat Slater’s (Jessie Wallace) wedding day to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) after stranding both him and Kat on his boat.

With Phil seemingly jilted at the altar, the wedding guests left and a desperate Kat jumped into the lake in a bid to get to the church herself.

However, Alfie reluctantly took Kat to the church after the boat started up again, where he confessed his undying love for Kat after all these years.

But, as havoc unfolded, fans have been distracted by the fact that the producers seemed to have forgotten that Alfie was supposedly dying from a brain tumour that he was diagnosed with in 2015.

Alfie kept his diagnosis a secret from Kat as he didn’t want to ruin his and Kat’s happy ending when they were planning to move to Spain.

In EastEnders spin-off Redwater, which saw Kat and Alfie go to Ireland to try and find Kat’s long lost son, Luke, Alfie told Kat the devastating news about his health.

At the time, Shane revealed to HuffPost UK (opens in new tab) that we would be seeing a different side to the usually cheeky chappie Alfie amid his health battle.

He said: “It does get worse… and you see Alfie, through the series, slowly deteriorate and question his own mortality. And that’s where it becomes, at times, a little bit dark and somewhat religious as well.

“He kind of looks for a meaning of life and that’s something that we’ve never seen Alfie do in EastEnders.

“Alfie constantly wears his heart on his sleeve, there’s always a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, but we see a different side of Alfie, where we may lose him.”

However, it turns out that tests in 2016 confirmed that Alfie’s tumour was benign and not malignant.

Fans couldn't help but voice their confusion about the seemingly forgotten storyline from years ago, despite the intense wedding scenes occurring in the soap...

