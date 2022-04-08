EastEnders fans beg for Sean Slater to return as he makes a surprise appearance

EastEnders viewers were thrilled to see Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky) make a shock return to the soap during last night’s episode (Thursday, April 7) as he was seen over video call to his mum, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and are now begging for him to come back permanently.

During recent EastEnders episodes, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) has been getting increasingly worried about her mum’s mental health, and after Rocky (Brian Conley) told Stacey that Jean had made sexual advances to him, Stacey needed some extra help in handling the issue.

Stacey decided to phone her brother Sean for some help and he reassured her to calm down and that he would video call Jean to sort it out.

Jean was ecstatic to receive the call from Sean, saying that she was living her 'best life'.

“Yeah? You want to tell me about it?” Sean asked.

“Why?” Jean questioned suspiciously.

“You just seem a little flat out, Mum. You’re talking a bit, you know, quick,” Sean replied.

Sean made his quick return via video call. (Image credit: BBC)

But her mood soon dramatically changed when she realised that it was Stacey who had initiated the call as she said, “Oh. Oh…You and your sister. Has she been on the phone? Do you know, I honestly think you two are as bad as each other.”

Sean assured her that Stacey was just worried about her, but Jean wasn’t having any of it as she quipped: “Yes, well, she would be better worrying about herself. Quite frankly, you both would.”

He went on to say that Stacey told him she had been 'chasing men into the toilets' and Jean laughed in response.

“She’s a fine one to talk Sean, I am not having an episode. I am not in the least bit manic. I am taking my tablets exactly as I’m meant to. I’m just happy,” Jean clarified.

Jean was excited to receive a call from her son. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, it looked as though Sean was convinced by his mum’s behaviour when Stacey received a bouquet of flowers with a note from Sean saying, “Mum is fine. Calm down. Love you. Sean x”

An unimpressed Stacey clearly disagreed with his opinion and threw the flowers in the bin. Will Stacey be able to help her mum before it’s too late?

Fans were overjoyed to see Sean make a brief return to the show and hoped he would become a permanent fixture on the show…

@RobertKazinsky what a moment t seeing Sean back in tonight's epsiode of #EastEnders I hope in the futre you return qnd settle back in I really miss sean qnd really enjoy how Rob plays him pic.twitter.com/MQL3LQBsWvApril 8, 2022 See more

Can Sean be in permanently pls #EastEndersApril 7, 2022 See more

I would love Sean Slater to come back #EastendersApril 7, 2022 See more

this shows gotta stop teasing with these sean cameos i need him back, permanently #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/UeLDteq5QtApril 7, 2022 See more

would love @RobertKazinsky to make a full return! I miss Sean :( #EastendersApril 7, 2022 See more

EastEnders now airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.