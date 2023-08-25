EastEnders fans crack HUGE Christmas flashforward clue in SHOCK Stacey twist

EastEnders fans noticed an important Christmas flashforward clue as Theo Hawthorne's (William Ellis) obsession with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) escalated during last night's double bill episode (Thursday, August 24).

Earlier this year, the soap revealed that someone will be murdered this Christmas in a special flashforward episode that saw six Walford women — Stacey, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale all standing over an unknown corpse at the Vic.

In a surprise twist that EastEnders has never done before, the episode flashed forward to Christmas 2023 where a wedding was taking place at the Vic. It was soon revealed that Sharon was the bride as she was wearing a blood-splattered wedding dress.

Stacey could be seen with blood on her hands, Denise was holding a broken bottle of champagne, Linda had a split lip, Kathy had a ripped dress sleeve and a mystery male was seen lying dead on the floor of the pub.

The Six Walford women were seen standing over an unknown dead body at the Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

Since then, soap sleuths have been determined to work out who the Christmas corpse is and who could be responsible for the murder. However, in last night's episode, fans spotted a Christmas flashforward clue on Stacey as her stalker Theo terrorised her.

Stacey is oblivious to the fact that Lily Slater's (Lillia Turner) teacher, Theo, is her online stalker and has been tutoring her pregnant daughter to get closer to her.

Theo has been harassing Stacey for months and his obsession grew after he had been paying her for explicit photos and video calls on Secret Cam.

He began sending her gifts, before moving on to threatening letters and messages. But his sinister behaviour took another dark turn as he broke into Stacey's house and trashed her room after she stopped Lily's tutoring.

Stacey returned home to chaos in her bedroom, with the stalker having gone through her clothes and ripped up her lingerie.

Stacey was spotted wearing red throughout her ordeal with Theo. (Image credit: BBC)

After, Theo bumped into a terrified Stacey on the Square and feigned concern for her, before calling the police as Stacey frantically cleared up the mess.

Theo comforted her about the ordeal, telling her that this could be the "end of the nightmare" when the police get involved.

The next day, Stacey was concerned for her family's safety and was terrified to leave the house.

However, it wasn't long before Theo showed up to be with Stacey and she felt comforted in the fact that she wasn't alone.

Later on, Stacey found the courage to leave her house but nearly had a panic attack after becoming overwhelmed with paranoia. Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) came to her rescue and Stacey broke down in her arms.

Theo's obsessive behaviour escalated as he terrorised Stacey. (Image credit: BBC)

As they returned home, Theo came up with the idea to change the locks and sneakily took one of the spare house keys for himself.

Fans couldn't help but notice a big flashforward clue during the intense scenes and pointed out that Stacey was wearing red — the same colour as the dress she's seen wearing in the Christmas flashforward and shared their thoughts on social media...

this scene and stacey wearing red… yeah a six trailer HAS to be dropping tonight #EastEndersAugust 24, 2023 See more

Stacey is wearing her colour from the six. #EastEndersAugust 24, 2023 See more

@bbceastenders surely have to be dropping Stacey’s “the six” trailer tonight 👀 #eastendersAugust 24, 2023 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.