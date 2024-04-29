EastEnders fans delighted as early release episode sees ICONIC reunion for Bianca

EastEnders fans go wild as Bianca Jackson reunites with an old friend on her return.

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Monday, April 29) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders fans are overjoyed to see Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) reunite with her old friend Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) as the soap revisits their iconic friendship in tonight's episode.

In the episode, Bianca makes a hilarious return to Walford in her friend's outlandish taco van and surprises her sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

The surprises keep on coming when Bianca is introduced to Sonia's partner Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman), but she's soon distracted when she hears that Whitney Dean's (Shona McGarty) boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) has disappeared.

Bianca goes straight over to Whitney's to try and find out why Zack has gone AWOL, but Whitney is unimpressed with Bianca's interference.

When Zack finally does show his face he's met by a barrage of questions from Bianca who insists that he's hiding something. Soon enough, Zack becomes irritated by Bianca's interrogating and storms out.

Old friends Bianca and Kat Slater reunite in tonight's episode. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, it's like Bianca has never been away as she and her old friend Kat have a long-awaited reunion.

As they walk together through the Square, the pair have a much-needed catch up and go back to their usual banter.

Bianca then sees a tearful Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) watch Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) hand out flyers for the café reopening.

The business was closed off as a crime scene after Bernie's brother Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) body was discovered buried underneath the floor.

"Tiff told me about Keegan's brother turning up in there. It's horrible innit?" Bianca tells Kat.

After, Bianca is in disbelief to hear that Kat's ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) cheated on her.

Bianca is shocked when Kat tells her about her disastrous love life. (Image credit: BBC)

"Hang on. HE cheated on YOU? Phil? He didn't know he was onto a good thing!" a stunned Bianca says.

"Yeah, it's my fault for trusting him. He was always shifty, never a straight answer. I came out and I asked him once, 'What ain't you telling me?' And he lied to my face. Again," Kat replies.

Bianca and her former neighbour Kat have shared an iconic friendship for years and even set up a market stall together.

When Bianca returned to Walford in 2019 for Whitney's wedding to Callum Highway (Tony Clay), she met up with Kat and they both woke up in a police cell after a night of trouble.

Now, fans are loving seeing Bianca and Kat back together after years away...

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.