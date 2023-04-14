EastEnders fans demand for soap LEGEND to return after emotional mention

EastEnders fans are begging for soap legend Roxy Mitchell to return, despite her tragic death in 2017, after an emotional mention by her daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) during last night's episode (Thursday, April 13).

Teenager Amy was left devastated after her boyfriend Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) dropped the bombshell that her step-mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) had an affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

A distraught Amy has since been struggling to cope with the heavy secret and has even started drinking to help deal with the trauma.

Meanwhile, her half-brother Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) was facing more heartache as his mum Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) made the decision to leave him and the Square once again after being offered a job to run a hotel in Spain by her ex fiancé Don.

In last night's EastEnders episode, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) organised leaving drinks to say goodbye to Sam before she moved back to Spain. However, a rejected Ricky refused to attend and stayed at home with Amy, who had been grounded for trying to steal a bottle of vodka from Peggy's.

Roxy Mitchell tragically died alongside her sister Ronnie in 2017. (Image credit: BBC)

A concerned Ricky went to check on Amy after hearing her cry and when he announced that he wasn't going to his mum's leaving drinks, Amy opened up about the loss of her mum, Roxy and how she wished she was still alive.

She broke down in tears as she said: "If mine was here, Dad reckons we'd be tearing into each other 50 times a day. He says we're like the same person. I'd give anything to yell at her. Have a screaming match. Step-mums ain't the same. They suck. Sam's...Sam, I know, but she's still your mum. And when she's gone, she's gone."

Amy encouraged Ricky to say goodbye to his mum Sam by talking about her late mother Roxy. (Image credit: BBC)

And it seemed that Amy's words were enough to convince Ricky as he showed up to say goodbye to Sam just as she was about to leave Walford.

"I love you, mum," Ricky said before the pair hugged.

Roxy died alongside her sister Ronnie (Samantha Womack) in 2017, after they both drowned in a swimming pool on Ronnie’s wedding day.

Fans were in tears as Amy grieved the loss of Roxy and pleaded for her to come back from the dead...

After the roxy mention tonight, may i remind the producers that we want ronnie and roxy back!! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/L8X1eLiM0aApril 13, 2023 See more

i need roxy to come home it’s something so serious. #eastenders pic.twitter.com/9VjkpcL9V0April 13, 2023 See more

“I’d give anything to have a screaming match with her”Amy talking about Roxy with Ricky and how she wishes she was still here. We feel the same Amy! 💔 #EastEndersApril 13, 2023 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.