EastEnders fans demand to know where MISSING character is after vanishing weeks ago

An EastEnders character has been missing from a major storyline.

EastEnders fans are demanding to know where Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) is after mysteriously disappearing following the murder of her brother Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Keanu was murdered on Christmas Day after Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) stabbed him to death to stop him from killing her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

On the same night, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) was hit over the head with a champagne bottle by Denise Fox (Diane Parish) after he attacked wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) for dumping him for Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

Suki managed to resuscitate Nish and he was put in an induced coma, but has since recovered from his injuries.

Bernie Taylor has no idea that her brother Keanu was killed on Christmas Day. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Suki, Denise, Linda, Sharon, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) conspired to hide Keanu's body in the burned-out café and blamed him for Nish's attack, claiming that he did a runner after holding them hostage.

At the moment, Bernie is oblivious to Keanu's whereabouts and believes that he has gone missing after attacking Nish.

While some of the women have managed to put on a brave face to try and get through the ordeal, it's a completely different story for Linda and Denise.

Bernie hasn't been seen on the Square for weeks. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The pair have been spiralling following the murder, with Linda falling off the wagon and a paranoid Denise is struggling to cope after her dropped necklace was buried alongside Keanu's body beneath the floor of the café.

During last night's episode (Wednesday, January 24), a concerned Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) noticed her sister Denise's strange behaviour and asked her what was wrong.

Denise insisted that she was just tired, before rushing out of the salon before she could say anymore.

While all this is going down, Bernie has been noticeably absent during this major storyline and hasn't been seen in the Square for weeks since Keanu 'ran away.'

Fans were wondering where Bernie had disappeared to and why she didn't care that her brother had gone missing...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.