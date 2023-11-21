EastEnders fans demand to know where MISSING main character is after unexpected mention

EastEnders fans are desperate to know where Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is after Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) mentioned her amid the Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) chaos.

Denise hasn't been seen in the Square since September after she exposed Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) for killing businessman Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) and told Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) all about the murder.

A lot has happened since Denise has been away from the Square, including the return of her former stepson and Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) rapist Dean, who has been making her life hell ever since he set up shop in Walford.

During last night's episode (Monday, November 20), Dean was furious to discover the word "rapist" spray painted across the front of Beale's Eels on the day of the launch.

As the residents gathered around to witness the scene, Dean immediately blamed Linda for the graffiti as she and her family turned up to see the commotion.

Denise Fox has been missed by fans. (Image credit: BBC)

Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) was quick to jump in and defend Linda against a fuming Dean and it wasn't long before Linda received a wave of support by onlookers, including Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

As Dean got into a heated confrontation with the landlady, Linda and the residents accused Dean of doing it himself, before the rapist insisted that he would sue Linda for slander.

Patrick was also a part of the commotion and when he saw "rapist" sprawled across the front of the pie and mash shop, he turned to his partner Yolande and said: "If Denise was here to see this."

Denise's former stepson Dean Wicks returned to the Square during her absence. (Image credit: BBC)

Denise used to be Dean's stepmother as she was once married to his stepfather, Kevin Wicks (Phil Daniels).

The hairdresser faced a number of problems when it came to troublesome teen Dean and her daughter Chelsea Fox (then played by Tiana Benjamin), including the fact that they were both sent to prison for framing Sean Slater (Robert Kazinksy).

Patrick's mention of Denise prompted fans to question her whereabouts...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.