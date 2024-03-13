EastEnders fans fear the end for 'Sukeve' after unexpected scene

EastEnders fans believe Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin's (Heather Peace) relationship will come to an end after the couple's "forced" conversation during last night's episode (Tuesday, March 12).

Suki and Eve hit a roadblock in their passionate relationship when Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) kicked Suki out of her house after having a huge argument about The Six.

Eve was confused as to why she was leaving the Slater household and Suki lied that she was moving back home to stop her ex-husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) from harassing Stacey.

This event led to Suki fighting for her life as Nish was kicked out of the house by his family after trying to strangle her.

Suki was relieved to be back in her rightful place at home and reunited with her family, but she was missing Eve desperately. She apologised to Eve and asked her to move in with her in the Panesar family home, but Eve was unsure about the decision.

Suki and Eve's relationship has been on the rocks. (Image credit: BBC)

In last night's episode, Eve's head was still in a spin about Suki's request and was avoiding her. Eve then found herself confiding in Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), explaining she was scared to move in with Suki as she doesn't get on well with her family.

After some words of wisdom from Penny, Eve spoke to Suki outside the Minute Mart about her decision.

"Look, I know it was a big deal asking you to move in. And I don't blame you for needing the time...but just tell me, yeah? Don't avoid me like the plague. I'm a big girl and I understand if you think it's too much too soon," Suki said.

Eve confessed her love to Suki and said it couldn't come soon enough, but voiced her concerns about her family and Nish not wanting her to move in.

Suki reassured her that she sits at the head of the table now and that her family will love her just like she does, to which Eve happily agreed to move in.

Despite making a big step in their relationship, fans thought that there was no longer any chemistry between the pair and that their interactions now felt "forced." They also added that they preferred 'Sukeve' during their affair and were worried that the couple wouldn't last long term...

Am I the only one who preferred Sukeve during the affair era? Their interactions now feel forced and I worry they're too different to work long term. #EastendersMarch 12, 2024 See more

i’m just going to say it. sukeve aren’t working for me anymore. i’ll always love suki as an individual character but now the affair saga is over, it’s gonna go downhill from here. eve doesn’t slot into suki’s life and i feel like the chemistry isn’t there anymore #EastendersMarch 12, 2024 See more

#EastEnders sukeve have such a rocky relationship ☹️March 12, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.