EastEnders fans go wild as they spot surprise connection to this ICONIC soap moment

Lola Pearce-Brown finally uncovered the truth about her mum in EastEnders.

EastEnders fans reminisced over one of the most memorable moments in soap history after Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) discovered that 'Nicole' was her mum Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit).

Recently in EastEnders, Lola's mum Emma has been using the fake name 'Nicole' to secretly visit her daughter at the salon. The pair have been bonding as Lola has been doing her hair and nail treatments, but Lola remains clueless about the fact she's actually her long-lost mum.

Emma also put a large amount of cash through Lola's letterbox when she found out about her financial issues and even went to extreme lengths of warning Lexi Pearce's friend, Maisie, off for picking on Lexi about Lola's illness.

During last night's episode (Monday, February 6) Lola was called into Lexi's school and was told that an unknown woman with blonde hair and a camel-coloured coat had attacked Maisie.

Lola rumbled 'Nicole's' true identity as her mum Emma Harding. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola believed that it was Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) and furiously confronted her, who vehemently denied the accusation.

The hairdresser was worried that her online vlog about her brain tumour had attracted unwanted attention and she became concerned about her family's safety.

But later on, she finally discovered the truth at the salon when Emma tried to give her a large cash tip for her manicure.

Lola refused to accept the money, to which Emma reassured her that she just wanted to help her during tough times.

She soon put two and two together and realised that Emma was the one who had posted money through her letterbox.

A horrified Lola shouted: "You've been stalking me. I've been terrified thinking some random knows where I live and all this time it's been you."

Fans thought of Zoe and Kat Slater's infamous "You ain't my mother!" scene. (Image credit: BBC)

As Emma tried to tell her that she just wanted to help, Lola's grandad Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) walked into the salon and told Lola that 'Nicole' wasn't who she said she was.

Lola followed Emma out of the salon and finally discovered that it was actually her who turned up at Lexi's school.

But that wasn't the only bombshell Lola uncovered as she begged for answers as to how Billy and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) knew the mysterious stranger.

"That’s how you know him isn’t it? You're my mum," Lola said.

Fans couldn't help but compare the dramatic moment to the legendary storyline in soap history when Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) uttered the very famous line "You ain't my mother!" to her 'sister' Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), to which Kat yelled back: "Yes I am!"

EastEnders viewers felt nostalgic and wished that the soap had used the opportunity to recreate the famous Zoe and Kat moment...

#EastEnders I wish Lola had said "you're not my mum!" and Emma said "yes I am!" 😀😁😀February 6, 2023 See more

Well I think it’d have been nice if Patsy Kensit had replied, ‘YES I AM’ #eastenders pic.twitter.com/c6HqKM5V6cFebruary 6, 2023 See more

'You're my Mum'? ... Anyone else thinking Patsy Kensit would shout 'Yes I am'!*! 🤣 #EastendersFebruary 6, 2023 See more

I genuinely thought we were gona have a ‘You ain’t my muvva!’‘Yes I am!!’ moment #EastEndersFebruary 7, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.