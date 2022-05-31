EastEnders fans horrified as Stacey COLLAPSES from sepsis

EastEnders viewers were concerned during last night’s episode (Monday, May 30) as Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) shockingly collapsed from sepsis in the Square after her wound got infected.

Over recent EastEnders episodes, Stacey has been struggling to look after her mum, Jean (Gillian Wright) at home.

Convinced that Stacey was trying to poison her, Jean insisted that her granddaughter Lily (Lillia Turner) can be the only one to look after her as she was the only one she trusted.

However, Stacey was forced to put a stop to it as Lily started taking Jean’s medication after Jean convinced her that she had bipolar too.

Stacey was furious with Jean’s actions and out of despair, shouted at a confused Jean, who pushed Stacey into the bar and caused her to fall on broken glass.

Ever since, Stacey has been refusing to get treatment for her injury in fear that it looked like she couldn’t look after her mum and that Jean would be sent back to hospital.

In last night’s episode, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) discovered Stacey’s wound after walking in on Jean cleaning it and Stacey begged her to keep it a secret.

Jean tended to Stacey's wound before Kat walked in. (Image credit: BBC)

After Lily had recovered from the ordeal, the Slater clan headed out to get some food, which is where Stacey bumped into Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol).

“You all right?” Kheerat asked after spotting Stacey in pain.

“Yeah, fine. I think I’ve just pulled something. I did an aerobics class at the gym,” Stacey joked. “No, I just went to get some crisps out the cupboard to shut the kids up.”

“Yeah, well, you’re not looking well. Do you want to sit down?” he questioned.

Stacey told him that she was fine, but it wasn’t long before she admitted what had really happened after Kheerat didn’t believe her lies.

Kheerat was concerned about Stacey's wellbeing. (Image credit: BBC)

“It’s just… me and my mum had a row and she pushed me, I cut myself on glass. That’s it,” she confessed.

Kheerat was shocked and asked her, “Your mum did this?”

“It was an accident. You don’t need to say it like that,” she defended.

Then, in a shock twist, Stacey suddenly collapsed.

Fans took to social media to express their concern for Stacey’s wellbeing and were stunned to see her unexpectedly pass out...

Oh no Stacey has collapsed😭💔💔. Please let her be ok #EastEndersMay 30, 2022 See more

Poor Stacey, I really hope that she is OK. #EastEndersMay 30, 2022 See more

omg stacey’s septic collapse #eastendersMay 30, 2022 See more

Stacey just dropped! That #Eastenders ending 😦May 30, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.