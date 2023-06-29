EastEnders fans in disbelief after 'underused' character's UNEXPECTED exit

An EastEnders resident made an unexpected exit from Walford.

EastEnders fans were gutted after Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam) made a sudden and unexpected exit from the Square during last night's episode (Wednesday, June 28).

Finlay, who arrived in Walford only a year ago, made an enemy of the Panesars after Vinny Panesar's (Shiv Jalota) unsuccessful revenge plan on Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

After overhearing at the Vic that Eve would be driving Finlay's sports car to Brighton, Vinny broke into the garage and cut the brakes.

Luckily for Eve, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) noticed her son's suspicious behaviour and put a stop to Vinny's murderous scheme to save her secret lover.

Finlay soon realised that the necklace found at the scene of the crime belonged to Vinny and was confused as to why Vinny would want to hurt him.

Finlay Baker made a surprise exit from Walford after one year. (Image credit: BBC)

Worried that their secret would get out, Suki set Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to threaten Finlay into keeping quiet.

Despite Ravi's warnings, a defiant Finlay still threatened Vinny that he would go to the police after Vinny goaded him at his stall.

And it wasn't long before Ravi took serious action and set some thugs to trash Finlay's stall in revenge.

As Finlay furiously confronted Suki, he discovered that Eve was the intended target and set out to tell Eve.

However, Suki and Ravi put an abrupt end to his plan and threatened to hurt his brother, Felix if he didn't leave Walford for good.

Ravi Gulati trashed Finlay's stall as a warning to keep him quiet. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Finlay decided to use the situation to his advantage and demanded money from Suki in exchange for leaving the Square.

He threatened to expose their secret to Eve if Suki didn't give in to his demands and she eventually caved in and handed him over the cash.

Finlay later enjoyed a final drink at the Vic with his family, telling them that he was going to Dublin after he found an investor in his sauce business.

He then bid an emotional farewell to his loved ones and drove away in his late dad's old car.

Fans had serious problems with Finlay's abrupt exit and voiced their disappointment on Twitter...

Goodbye Finlay Baker 💔😭. A character that had so much potential and was heavily underused. I really hope he comes back to Walford soon. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/xhZ214VfxnJune 28, 2023 See more

Finlay left just like that? Not even a year in and that's it #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/87B5JqEKyPJune 28, 2023 See more

Is that the last we’ve seen of Finlay? What a waste…. Such potential but so underused ☹️ #EastEndersJune 28, 2023 See more

i’m gonna miss finlay, this week has proven what potential he had #EastEndersJune 28, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.