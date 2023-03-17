EastEnders fans 'obsessed' with Bernie's SHOCK confession

EastEnders fans were 'obsessed' with Bernie Taylor's (Clair Norris) unexpected revelation as she confessed that she fancied Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) during last night's episode (Thursday, March 16).

Recently in EastEnders, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) has been at loggerheads with his wife Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) mum Emma ever since she accused him of cheating and tried to drive a wedge between him and Lola.

A furious Lola kicked Jay out of the house after Emma told her the news and he was left heartbroken that Lola could believe Emma's assumption that he was chatting up another woman. In reality, he was only having an innocent conversation with a woman in the bar.

On top of this, Emma has been giving terminally ill Lola misguided advice and causing trouble for the family as she convinced Lola to not let daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) see a counsellor.

During last night's episode, Jay was still reeling from the incident and was having a go at his friends Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) at the café.

He blamed them for what had happened, claiming that it was all their fault as they were the ones who made him go out to the bar. And of course new café employee Bernie couldn't help but get involved in the gossip.

"Wait, did these two actually lift up the beer and pour it down your throat then?" she said.

A frustrated Jay then blasted Bernie for getting involved in the conversation, but it seemed that their brief feud was forgotten when Jay mentioned Lola's mum.

"Mate, you're allowed a night out. It's not your fault if someone hits on you, is it?" Callum asked.

"Yeah, go and tell Lola's mum that," Jay clapped back.

An interested Bernie suddenly piped up with: "Is that the blonde woman I've seen around?"

Jay wasted no time in voicing his strong dislike of Emma, saying: "Yeah, seen her? Pointy tail, little devil horns coming out of her ears."

Bernie then made an unexpected confession that surprised everyone.

"Somehow that's made her even hotter," she giggled.

Fans on Twitter were 'obsessed' with Bernie having a surprise crush on newcomer Emma...

