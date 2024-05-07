EastEnders fans praise Angela and Rudolph's 'incredible' acting as a HUGE secret is revealed tonight

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Tuesday, May 7) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders fans applaud Rudolph Walker and Angela Wynter's "incredible" acting as Patrick Trueman finally discovers Yolande Trueman's devastating secret in tonight's "emotional" two-hander episode.

Yolande has been in despair ever since she suffered a horrific sexual assault at the hands of Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler) and has been too afraid to tell her partner Patrick what happened.

The nightmare has continued to haunt her and she has struggled to hide her trauma at home with Patrick.

Patrick has been making loving advances towards her, but every time he attempts to show her affection she is triggered by memories of her attack and pushes him away, leaving him confused by her out of character behaviour.

Recently, Patrick was worried sick about Yolande, especially after Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) revealed that she missed an appointment he didn't know about.

Yolande Trueman chases after Patrick as he vows to get his revenge on Pastor Clayton. (Image credit: BBC)

Patrick opened up to Pastor Clayton about his concerns, who suggested that Yolande may have dementia.

In tonight's episode, Yolande is furious when she learns that Patrick has been talking about her to Pastor Clayton and nearly reveals all about what he did to her, but she quickly stops herself.

Patrick is heartbroken when he touches Yolande's shoulder and she quickly jerks away from him, wanting to be alone. He asks if she's repulsed by him and if she doesn't love him anymore, but she insists she does as she breaks down in tears.

Seeing that she's in pain, Patrick begs her to tell him what's wrong and she refuses, before they're interrupted by Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) calling Yolande.

Yolande asks Elaine to tell Patrick the terrible truth over the phone and Elaine explains that Yolande was sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton to a devastated Patrick.

As he tries to process the news, Yolande locks herself in the bathroom and Patrick attempts to talk to her about the ordeal. Overcome with rage, Patrick storms over to confront Pastor Clayton and she rushes out of the house to stop him.

Yolande and Patrick discuss the trauma she's been through. (Image credit: BBC)

In a bid to calm him down, Yolande promises to talk to Patrick and when they return home, things take a turn for the worse.

Yolande lashes out and throws a glass when Patrick says that she could have protected herself knowing what she knew referring to when Yolande previously confronted the Pastor about touching her inappropriately weeks before.

Yolande sobs at Patrick blaming her and gives him a tear-jerking reality check about what women are subjected to at the hands of men. Patrick decides to lighten the mood by joking that Yolande should take up shotput and apologises to her.

Yolande insists that she doesn't want to talk about it ever again and wants to put it behind her. However, Patrick can't promise her those wishes as he states that they need to get justice and people need to know that there's a predator in the community.

The couple have a heart-to-heart as Yolande offloads her worries about not being intimate again, but Patrick reassures her that he will still love her and that she's the only woman for him.

Knowing that Yolande won't report Pastor Clayton, Patrick suggests they move away to Trinidad together as it would eat him alive to see the pastor every day.

As they listen to Yolande's favourite song, she tells Patrick that they can't run away together as Walford is their home and their family are there.

Yolande takes Patrick's worries onboard and reveals that she will report Pastor Clayton to the church officials.

Emotional fans are now busy commending Angela and Rudolph for their "incredible" acting and insist they deserve all the awards...

I'm watching Patrick and Yolande's episode. They are incredible, give them all the awards 👏🏾 #EastEndersMay 7, 2024

What a lovely ending to a very important episode 💖 All the awards for Rudy and Ange #EastEndersMay 7, 2024

#Eastenders 𝐰𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 . 𝐲𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐥,𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 ,𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞,𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠May 7, 2024

Angela Wynter and Rudolph Walker need every award going for their performances in tonight's @bbceastenders, as does Lauren Klee for the writing.Sublime episode 💔 #EastendersMay 7, 2024

Two qbsolute powerhouse performances tonight from Rudolph Walker and Angela Wynter as Patrick and Yolande. Magnificent. #EastEndersMay 7, 2024

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.