EastEnders fans praise ‘best doof doof in recent memory’ as Zack’s fling is exposed

EastEnders viewers branded last night’s (Monday, June 20) cliffhanger ending as “one of the best doof doofs in recent memory” and couldn’t help but notice the similarity it had to an infamous storyline that went down in soap history.

Last night’s dramatic episode of EastEnders saw Zack Hudson (James Farrar) caught out for cheating on girlfriend Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

Recently, Nancy and Zack’s relationship hit the rocks after Nancy’s mum Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was involved in a car crash which nearly killed her.

On top of this, Nancy has been struggling to cope with Linda’s alcoholism and has been taking her anger out on Zack.

Hurt by Nancy’s behaviour, Zack had a drunken one-night stand with Sam.

While a guilty Zack tried to usher Sam out of the house the next morning, a sneaky Sam was willing to cause some drama in Sharon Watts’ (Letitia Dean) home when she came downstairs wearing only a towel.

The doorbell rang and Sam quickly ran to the door to pick up the parcel Nancy had sent Zack, much to his horror.

After their risky rendezvous, Zack was going to tell Nancy about his cheat secret but changed his mind after Nancy profusely apologised for her behaviour.

When Zack heard that Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) was putting up a plaque in The Albert in memory of Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White), he suggested a party to commemorate the occasion.

But as Nancy did a touching speech about how much she appreciated Zack at the memorial, the Carter family were left horrified when his infidelity was revealed.

As a notification sounded out from Nancy’s computer, a picture of a half naked Zack and a scantily dressed Sam at the door was projected across The Albert along with the message ‘Package Delivered.’

Fans compared the shocking revelation to the famous Sharongate storyline which rocked the soap world back in the 1990s.

Sharongate was one of the soap’s most renowned love triangles which involved Sharon having an affair with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) while she was still married to his brother, Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp).

Grant and Sharon had a turbulent marriage, and Sharon and Phil embarked on an affair behind his back. But, it was soon exposed when Grant found a tape of Sharon confessing to the affair in his car.

Grant then played the confession tape in front of everyone at The Queen Vic during Kathy and Phil’s engagement party, which went down in Walford history as one of the best episodes in EastEnders' 35 years.

Fans took to social media to praise the explosive doof doof and its similarities to Sharongate, with one even claiming that it is ‘one of the best doof doofs in recent memory’...

EastEnders continues tonight on BBC One at 7:30pm.