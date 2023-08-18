EastEnders fans praise Eve as 'best character' as she suffers DEVASTATING breakdown

EastEnders fans hailed Eve Unwin as the 'best character' after her emotional performance.

EastEnders fans branded Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) as one of the best characters as she reached breaking point after a shocking bombshell was revealed about her twin sister's death during last night's episode (Thursday, August 17).

Recently in the Square, a mysterious woman called Caz (Bryony Afferson) was asking after Eve at the café and the solicitor couldn't help but investigate her secret admirer.

Posing under the guise of 'Amanda', Caz asked Eve out on a date and she happily accepted the offer.

However, Eve's high hopes for the evening were shattered when she struggled to find a romantic connection with 'Amanda.' But as Eve prepared to dip out of their date, she was stopped in her tracks when 'Amanda' confessed that her real name was Caroline and explained their connection.

Eve was devastated when Caz confessed that she killed her twin sister. (Image credit: BBC)

Eve was distraught when Caroline admitted that she was the one who ran over Eve's twin sister, Erica in a hit and run and killed her thirty years ago.

Consumed with rage and despair over what Caroline told her, a drunk Eve returned home and broke down in Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) arms as she explained what happened.

Stacey comforted Eve and told her not to see Caroline until she was ready and that she would be going with her when it happens.

However, as Stacey prepared for her visit from the social workers to see if she was a suitable guardian for daughter Lily's baby, Eve went against her word and snuck out of the house to confront Caroline at Walford East.

A devastated Eve soon realised that a guilt-ridden Caroline wanted to make amends and have closure by wanting to know everything about Erica.

Stacey Slater supported her distraught wife Eve. (Image credit: BBC)

Eve sat down with Caroline and spoke about her sister, so that the pair could get some sort of closure about the ordeal. However, their conversation soon turned heated when Caroline revealed that she was drunk on the night she hit Erica, something that Eve wasn't aware of.

A furious Eve lashed out and screamed at Caroline, before being quickly escorted out by Stacey and Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) after realising where she was.

When they returned home, Eve was unable to contain her emotions any longer and burst into a fit of rage by completely smashing up the kitchen.

Lily and Stacey frantically tried to distract the social worker while the mess was cleared up.

After the meeting, Stacey went to the café with Theo, who suggested that Eve's unpredictable behaviour won't be good for Lily and the baby.

Eve had a violent outburst and destroyed the kitchen. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Eve tried to apologise to Stacey about her outburst, but Stacey responded by kicking her out of the house.

Fans applauded Heather Peace's acting and hailed Eve as the "best character" in the soap

