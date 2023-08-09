Who is Eve Unwin's mystery woman Caz and where have you seen her before?

EastEnders' Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) is still nursing a broken heart after her messy split from forbidden lover Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

The solicitor has remained single ever since, but when she hears about a woman called Caz asking after her at the café, she can't help but investigate her secret admirer.

Clearly impressed by what she finds, Eve agrees to go on a date with the mysterious blonde, leaving her ex Suki overcome with jealousy.

Although things seem to be looking up for Eve's love life by the unexpected arrival of Caz, she's soon left devastated by a shocking bombshell when Caz reveals her true identity.

So the questions remain — who is Eve Unwin's mystery woman Caz and where have you seen her before?

Caz in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Who is Eve Unwin's mystery woman Caz?

We are yet to discover who Eve's mystery woman Caz is — but she's already arousing suspicion as she's hiding secrets from an oblivious Eve, with Caz going under the false name of 'Amanda.'

After Eve agrees to go on a date with 'Amanda,' there's a hitch in her plans when Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) receives another threatening letter from her stalker.

Eve decides to back out of her plans, until Stacey insists that she goes ahead with the date and lends her a new outfit to impress 'Amanda.'

However, Eve's high hopes for the evening are shattered when she struggles to find a romantic connection with 'Amanda.' But as Eve prepares to leave The Albert, she's stopped in her tracks when 'Amanda' drops the bombshell that her real name is Caroline.

Eve agrees to go on a date with mysterious newcomer Caz. (Image credit: BBC)

And when Caroline reveals her true identity, Eve's world comes crashing down and she's sent spiralling.

Eve is in emotional turmoil after what Caroline has told her and soon goes against Stacey's words to stay away from Caroline and confronts her at Walford East.

When she arrives home, Eve explodes into a fit of rage and completely trashes the kitchen.

What has Caroline told Eve about her identity and what is the distressing news that causes Eve to have a meltdown?

Where have you seen Caz before?

Caz is played by actress and musician Bryony Afferson, who made her EastEnders debut back in 2017 playing the minor role of Dr. Prince.

Bryony shot to fame for the role of guitarist Charlie in the comedy series Totally Frank and has appeared in numerous TV shows, including House of Anubis, Luther, Silent Witness, Casualty, Doctors and Father Brown.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.