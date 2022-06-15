EastEnders fans predict Janine Butcher’s fate as she plans to flee Walford

EastEnders viewers think they know what will happen to villain Janine Butcher.

EastEnders viewers have predicted Janine Butcher’s (Charlie Brooks) future on the Square as she planned to flee Walford with her daughter, Scarlett Moon (Tabitha Brown) during last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 14).

Recent EastEnders episodes saw Janine crumble under the pressure of Scarlett's questioning and confessed that she was involved in the crash that nearly killed Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and required her to have brain surgery.

Fans will know that Janine caused the car accident and then made it look like Linda was drunk driving by hauling her unconscious body into the driver’s seat after the crash.

Her wicked antics don’t stop there as Linda also found out that Janine had conned her daughter Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) out of fifty grand.

Now, the Carter family has been reeling from the ordeal and waiting for Linda to wake up from the gruelling operation.

Wicked Janine made the crash look like Linda's fault. (Image credit: BBC)

The doctors warned the Carter’s that they wouldn’t know what condition Linda would be in when she woke up and may not remember the accident or even her own family.

Meanwhile, a guilty Janine has been dreading the moment Linda wakes up and has been terrified that Linda will remember the accident and expose her lies.

Last night’s episode saw Scarlett realise that it was in fact Janine who was driving the car and Janine begged her to keep it a secret.

Later on, Scarlett showed up to The Vic wanting to talk to Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) about Linda and Janine ran after her, concerned that she was going to tell Mick.

Scarlett soon realised that her own mum was responsible for the crash. (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett was taken aback to see Mick sobbing in the kitchen and Janine was quick to support her new partner by hugging him.

The touching gesture was enough for Scarlett to realise that Mick needed Janine for support and decided not to tell him the terrible news to protect him.

Mick then got a phone call from the doctor telling him that the swelling on Linda’s brain had gone down and they’re going to bring her round from the coma.

A panicked Janine was then rushing around packing her bags and told Scarlett that they have to leave Walford in fear that she’ll be sent to prison.

Scarlett pleaded to stay, but an emotional Janine was adamant that it was the only choice they had.

However, fans reckon that Linda will have amnesia and won’t remember the accident, so Janine won’t have to flee the Square…

Don't worry Janine. I'm sure Linda will have amnesia for a few months #EastEndersJune 14, 2022 See more

So Linda will wake up with no memory giving Janine the opportunity to stay #eastendersJune 15, 2022 See more

i’m already calling it now that once janine is about to leave micks rings her and says linda doesn’t remember anything #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/8QDixhTzZQJune 14, 2022 See more

What’s the chance that Linda will remember Janine was driving? #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/ojjfX79aJlJune 14, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.