EastEnders fans predict Kheerat's RETURN as Ravi's KILLER secret is exposed

EastEnders fans believe that Kheerat Panesar will get justice and come back to Walford.

EastEnders fans think Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) will be freed from prison and return to the Square after Denise Fox (Diane Parish) discovered the killer truth about Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) during last night's episode (Wednesday, September 13).

Denise was furious that her daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) decided to let her boyfriend Ravi move in with her. Given Denise's near affair with charming ex-con Ravi, she knows how manipulative and dangerous he can be.

After Denise made it clear to Chelsea that letting Ravi move in was a really bad idea, Chelsea decided to organise a drinks party for the two families to try and make amends.

Denise reluctantly agreed to go after some convincing from her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), but things looked like they were about to kick off when Denise overheard Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) rowing about Ravi dealing drugs to Gina.

She soon relayed the information back to Jack, saying that she was going to report Ravi to the police.

Things blew up at Chelsea Fox's drinks party. (Image credit: BBC)

Jack warned her to hold fire and they went to the party at Chelsea's. As Denise, Nugget Gulati and Vinny Panesar used Ravi's laptop to make a music playlist, a panicked Ravi turned up and quickly took it away.

Denise picked up on Ravi's shifty behaviour, until a huge argument erupted between the families and Chelsea started throwing accusations at her mum.

Denise stormed out of the house and as Jack went to the Vic, she decided to take advantage of his absence by hacking into Ravi's laptop, which she had sneakily stolen before she left the party.

She recruited the help of her stepson Ricky Mitchell, who successfully hacked into the laptop and recovered a deleted file.

Once on her own, she came across horrifying video footage of Ravi killing dodgy businessman Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) and covering up the murder.



Denise discovered incriminating video footage of Ravi. (Image credit: BBC)

Fans will know that Suki's other son Kheerat was sentenced to life in prison after he took the fall for Ranveer's murder to save his mum.

Unbeknownst to the Panesars, it was actually Ravi who killed Ranveer and has made Suki believe that she has.

Now that the truth has been revealed, fans believe that this could pave the way for Kheerat to return...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.